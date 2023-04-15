New York Yankees fans were once again left crying in their knickerbocker beers as Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa nearly single-handedly beat them on Friday night.

After Yankees fans took a break from their endless stream of angst as Anthony Volpe and Aaron Judge gave New York a quick 2-0 lead with back-to-back first-inning homers, by the time nine innings were over, the world was ending again for Gothamites.

Correa drove in three of the Twins' four runs on a homer and a two-run double as Minnesota rallied for a 4-3 win and a 2-0 lead in the four-game series.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Carlos Correa is unstoppable in the clutch Carlos Correa is unstoppable in the clutch https://t.co/1qInvJUUHb

The New York Yankees, one of just three MLB teams remaining to have not lost a series, are in danger of doing just that with one more loss to Minnesota this weekend.

Carlos Correa, who nearly signed to play for the crosstown Mets this past offseason, is justifiably the target of Yankee Nation's angst after Friday's loss.

real @jawnwick69 @TalkinBaseball_ bro just has a personal agenda to ruin the yankees at all cost @TalkinBaseball_ bro just has a personal agenda to ruin the yankees at all cost

Correa's adventures this past winter were legendary. He opted out of his contract with the Twins shortly after the 2022 season ended. He then agreed to a 13-year, $350 million contract with the San Francisco Giants in December, but the Giants pulled out over concerns about an old ankle injury.

The Mets swooped in with a 12-year, $315 million deal, but backed off for similar reasons. In the end, he ended up back in Minnesota on a six-year, $200 million deal, and Twins fans could not be happier.

Carlos Correa is like WE ARE NOT LOSING THIS GAME ON MY WATCH Carlos Correa is like WE ARE NOT LOSING THIS GAME ON MY WATCH #mntwins https://t.co/i7wo9mxr8w

CHRISTOPH @CHRISTO39254679 @LetsTalk_Twins Thank you Carlos for your leadership @LetsTalk_Twins Thank you Carlos for your leadership

Carlos Correa's lifetime career OPS vs. the New York Yankees rose to 1.034 after Friday's game — he also tormented the Big Apple as a member of the Houston Astros before becoming a Twin. Over Thursday and Friday, Correa went 4-for-7 with two home runs and four RBIs.

Francesca @cheezeguurl I literally hate Carlos Correa I literally hate Carlos Correa

Roberto @Roberto49220712 @Jared_Carrabis Of course correa came into this series bating .156 and will probably leave batthing over .300 @Jared_Carrabis Of course correa came into this series bating .156 and will probably leave batthing over .300 https://t.co/F3HfysEg8f

Carl #Larchad2ASG @PrimeKirilloff Carlos Correa has zero signature moments at Target Field and in like 5 games at Yankee stadium he’s already got like 20 Carlos Correa has zero signature moments at Target Field and in like 5 games at Yankee stadium he’s already got like 20

While Volpe did get his first MLB home run on Friday, many New York Yankees fans are still annoyed that their team didn't make a move for Carlos Correa last winter.

Carlos Correa gets two more cracks at the New York Yankees

Minnesota Twins v New York Yankees

Correa gets two more cracks at the Yankees this weekend, and New Yorkers are less than thrilled. On playing against New York, he grinned as he told the Minneapolis StarTribune:

"It's gasoline in [my] Ferrari. I love it."

Correa's batting average is up to .250 after two games in New York. In his nine-year MLB career, the 28-year-old is batting .278 for the Astros and Twins.

