In news that sent eyerolls throughout the baseball world, the New York Yankees are the lone MLB team not to have lost a series this season.

New York lost the first two games of a four-game set against the Minnesota Twins this past weekend, but rallied to win the final two games to claim a split. The other two teams to have not lost a series this season – the Tampa Bay Rays and Arizona Diamondbacks – were not able to keep pace, losing series to the Toronto Blue Jays and Miami Marlins, respectively.

New York Yankees fans never shy away from telling the MLB world how amazing they are – at least when they aren't running around screaming that the sky is falling whenever the team loses. Word of the ballclub being the lone squad without a series loss this season was quickly seen as a golden opportunity to remind everyone else just how great the Yankees always are.

drip LeMahieu @djLeMahieuRBW @MLBONFOX Most consistent team in the league and its not even close @MLBONFOX Most consistent team in the league and its not even close

Fans of many teams not known as the Yankees were quick to pile on about New York's controversial win over the Twins on Saturday. In that game, Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German tossed his first victory of the season by striking out 11 batters over 6 1/3 innings of a 6-1 win.

However, German was found to have too much rosin on his hands after the third inning and before the fourth inning. It could have led to the hurler being tossed from the game, but he was told to wash his hands by the umpires and allowed to remain in the game.

The Yankees went on to win that game after losing the first two games of the four-game set. New York also won on Sunday to salvage a series split and keep the streak alive.

jacob @jacobed25 @MLBONFOX I mean they had to cheat just to split a series @MLBONFOX I mean they had to cheat just to split a series

Neuman @BNeuman7 @MLBONFOX Must be nice to have a cheating pitcher be allowed to stay in the game. @MLBONFOX Must be nice to have a cheating pitcher be allowed to stay in the game.

It didn't take long for fans of the Rays to remind Yankees fans that despite their hollow achievement, New York is still four games behind Tampa Bay in the American League East standings. It's only a few short weeks from when the Yankees travel to Tropicana Field to play the Rays in a three-game series on May 5-7.

Shizzane @STjetman745 @MLBONFOX And still can't get the lead in the East lol @MLBONFOX And still can't get the lead in the East lol

On their way to winning a self-proclaimed "April championship" for the second-straight season, New York Yankees fans will continue to dream of the one thing that has alluded the team since 2009: a World Series title. It is going on 14 seasons since the Yankees won the title, the longest drought for the ballclub since the late '70s to late '90s.

New York Yankees still four games out of first place

Gerrit Cole, right, of the New York Yankees celebrates with Jose Trevino after pitching a complete game shutout against the Minnesota Twins.

Despite not losing a series this season, the New York Yankees are still four games off the torrid pace of the Rays in the AL East with a 10-6 record.

