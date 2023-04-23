The New York Yankees lost a series for the first time this season, falling to the Toronto Blue Jays 5-1 on Sunday at Yankee Stadium. Yankees nemesis Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning to break a scoreless tie and power the Blue Jays to victory.
Toronto won the three-game set two-games-to-one, ending New York's run as the final MLB team not to lose a series in the 2023 campaign.
Guerrero, a well-known hater of the New York Yankees, told reporters that he would never consider playing in pinstripes. He said:
"It’s a personal thing. It goes back with my family. That’s my decision and I will never change that."
It has been reported that the younger Guerrero's disdain for the Yankees stems from the team not pursuing his father, Vladimir Guerrero Sr., in free agency in 2003. New York was seeking a slugging outfielder, but went for Gary Sheffield instead.
It probably doesn't hurt that the Toronto Blue Jays are one of the fiercest Yankees rivals in recent years, with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. being his team's main mouthpiece.
When the Yankees win, their fan base is over the moon with claims of the team's dominance. When the "Bronx Bombers" lose, the sky falls and everything goes wrong with the world.
Even with Sunday's loss and New York's first series setback of 2023, the team is still 13-9 for the year. They're tied with the Toronto Blue Jays in the middle of the American League East standings. However, Yankee Nation is predicting doom and gloom for the ballclub. Some go as far as wishing for calamity after Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated New York on Sunday.
The New York Yankees are 5-5 over their last 10 games. This is putting the team's fans in some sort of odd stasis. New York hasn't been bad, but it hasn't exactly been good, either. Yankees supporters are trapped in a glass case of emotion. Many fans are choosing to switch the game off rather than fret their way through nine innings.
Only Anthony Rizzo's solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning kept the New York Yankees from being shutout on a sunny Sunday afternoon in the Bronx. The Yankees logged six hits in total against Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman and two Toronto relievers. If New Yorkers can't complain about their pitching, they'll complain about the hitting.
It's highly doubtful that the Steinbrenner family will be selling off the Yankees, but some fans can dream.
New York Yankees close to being swept by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays
It was only a ninth-inning rally in Saturday's 3-2 defeat of Toronto that kept Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays from sweeping the Yankees on their own home turf.
New York now heads out on the road for a seven-game roadtrip to the Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers. The Yankees return home on May 1st against the Cleveland Guardians.