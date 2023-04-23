The New York Yankees lost a series for the first time this season, falling to the Toronto Blue Jays 5-1 on Sunday at Yankee Stadium. Yankees nemesis Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning to break a scoreless tie and power the Blue Jays to victory.

Toronto won the three-game set two-games-to-one, ending New York's run as the final MLB team not to lose a series in the 2023 campaign.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Yankees lose a series for the first time in 2023 Yankees lose a series for the first time in 2023 https://t.co/ZvxeA05sv7

Guerrero, a well-known hater of the New York Yankees, told reporters that he would never consider playing in pinstripes. He said:

"It’s a personal thing. It goes back with my family. That’s my decision and I will never change that."

It has been reported that the younger Guerrero's disdain for the Yankees stems from the team not pursuing his father, Vladimir Guerrero Sr., in free agency in 2003. New York was seeking a slugging outfielder, but went for Gary Sheffield instead.

It probably doesn't hurt that the Toronto Blue Jays are one of the fiercest Yankees rivals in recent years, with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. being his team's main mouthpiece.

Nick @InaudibleShoutX @TalkinYanks I cannot stop laughing at this dude acting like he’s walked off the world series every time he gets an XBH or records an out against us. We get it, you have our number @TalkinYanks I cannot stop laughing at this dude acting like he’s walked off the world series every time he gets an XBH or records an out against us. We get it, you have our number

🐸 @el__puentes @TalkinYanks Vlad and Correa are sharing custody of us @TalkinYanks Vlad and Correa are sharing custody of us

When the Yankees win, their fan base is over the moon with claims of the team's dominance. When the "Bronx Bombers" lose, the sky falls and everything goes wrong with the world.

Even with Sunday's loss and New York's first series setback of 2023, the team is still 13-9 for the year. They're tied with the Toronto Blue Jays in the middle of the American League East standings. However, Yankee Nation is predicting doom and gloom for the ballclub. Some go as far as wishing for calamity after Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated New York on Sunday.

Frisco @FriscoTX190 @TalkinYanks Yankees aren't beating Toronto, 4th place in the division this year. Rodon, Stanton, Bader won't show up till after the All-Star game due to setbacks. The rookies will be rookies, DJ will show his age, Judge will regress, Hicks will end up playing in 130 games. @TalkinYanks Yankees aren't beating Toronto, 4th place in the division this year. Rodon, Stanton, Bader won't show up till after the All-Star game due to setbacks. The rookies will be rookies, DJ will show his age, Judge will regress, Hicks will end up playing in 130 games.

The New York Yankees are 5-5 over their last 10 games. This is putting the team's fans in some sort of odd stasis. New York hasn't been bad, but it hasn't exactly been good, either. Yankees supporters are trapped in a glass case of emotion. Many fans are choosing to switch the game off rather than fret their way through nine innings.

Dylan @Dyl168 @TalkinYanks Team isn’t worth spending valuable time watching @TalkinYanks Team isn’t worth spending valuable time watching

Only Anthony Rizzo's solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning kept the New York Yankees from being shutout on a sunny Sunday afternoon in the Bronx. The Yankees logged six hits in total against Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman and two Toronto relievers. If New Yorkers can't complain about their pitching, they'll complain about the hitting.

BruceMuse @BruceBrownMuse @TalkinYanks Yanks offense going for a game where every player has at least one strikeout! @TalkinYanks Yanks offense going for a game where every player has at least one strikeout!

It's highly doubtful that the Steinbrenner family will be selling off the Yankees, but some fans can dream.

Louis @Kevin3KStraw @TalkinYanks Well the Yankees needed new ownership @TalkinYanks Well the Yankees needed new ownership

New York Yankees close to being swept by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays

Clarke Schmidt #36 of the New York Yankees reacts after giving up a home run

It was only a ninth-inning rally in Saturday's 3-2 defeat of Toronto that kept Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays from sweeping the Yankees on their own home turf.

New York now heads out on the road for a seven-game roadtrip to the Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers. The Yankees return home on May 1st against the Cleveland Guardians.

