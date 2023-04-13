New York Yankees outfielder Harrison Bader, who suffered an oblique strain during spring training, is reportedly nearing a minor league rehab assignment.

Bryan Hoch, who covers the Yankees for MLB.com, reported that Bader, who has been sidelined for six weeks, went through a full on-field workout at Yankee Stadium on Thursday and could begin begin ramping up next week toward returning to major league duty.

Bader told AM NY that he feels "really close" to being back:

"The team has an off day on Monday, so reassess then to see how quickly we can go this upcoming week on a rehab assignment. Assuming all the boxes get checked in terms of how I’m responding after the fact, it’s right around the corner. Which is very exciting."

The prospective return of Harrison Bader to the New York Yankees is exciting the team's fans because his services are desperately needed in center field.

However, it is also exciting to an overwhelming number of fans as it may signal the end of the line for Yankee Nation's least favorite player: Aaron Hicks.

One of the most reviled players in recent Yankees history, the light-hitting leftfielder has seen his playing time whittled down to a nub this season. He has responded by hitting just .167 in six games and was openly critical of his lack of time on the field in the first week of the season.

Harrison Bader was acquired by the New York Yankees on Aug. 2 of last year in exchange for reliever Jordan Montgomery. While he hit just .217 with no home runs over 14 regular season games in Gotham, Bader came alive with five home runs and a .333 average over nine postseason contests.

He is a career .245 hitter who is known as an exceptional defender. He won a Gold Glove in 2021.

It's been a long run of bad injury news for the Yankees. Bader's progress is the first good injury news that New Yorkers have had in some time.

Peter @DJHAIRENJOYER @BryanHoch Fuck yeah we getting fucking healthy bitches @BryanHoch Fuck yeah we getting fucking healthy bitches

While most hope that Hicks will be the roster casualty when Bader returns, there is hope among some that much-maligned utility man Isiah Kiner-Falefa will be the one to see the door. Kiner-Falefa, a .262 career hitter, is batting a miniscule .105 this season.

Harrison Bader told AM NY that the New York Yankees have not placed limitations on his workouts and that he is highly anticipatory of a return to the team:

"I'm fully good to go. It’s really just a matter of how I respond after the activity for the day and adding a little bit more intensity there. But in terms of preparing for a game as if I were playing, we’re checking all those boxes. So, again, it’s very exciting for me, I really want to be back in pinstripes."

