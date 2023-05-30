A total of 26 games into his 2023 season, and New York Yankees outfielder Harrison Bader is hurt once again.

Bader, who missed the first 30 games of the team's season due to a strained oblique, suffered a right hamstring injury while running to first base in the top of the third inning against the Seattle Mariners on Monday.

The 28-year-old centerfielder is undergoing an MRI to determine the extent of the injury. But, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said the injury could require another stint on the injured list.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Harrison Bader will at the very least miss the next few games and his injury could require a stint on the injured list, per Aaron Boone Harrison Bader will at the very least miss the next few games and his injury could require a stint on the injured list, per Aaron Boone

Boone told reporters after the New York Yankees' 10-4 win on Monday:

"He just felt it pull on him a little bit. We’ll see. [The training staff] doesn't seem to think it’s too serious, but you don’t want to rule out an IL or whatever."

However, for a player with Harrison Bader's extensive injury history, Yankees Nation is already anticipating the worst.

Jim Carabello 🇺🇸 🇮🇹 @jcara728 @TalkinYanks Yep About right. Hoping it’s just very minimal so he will miss about 15 days but I am looking at another 3 or 4 weeks out for Bader. Just sucks he needs to be out there. He has missed more time then he has been in the lineup! This will be the issue with extending him! @TalkinYanks Yep About right. Hoping it’s just very minimal so he will miss about 15 days but I am looking at another 3 or 4 weeks out for Bader. Just sucks he needs to be out there. He has missed more time then he has been in the lineup! This will be the issue with extending him!

Harrison Bader had been doing solid work for the New York Yankees in his 26-game stretch with the team. In 90 at-bats, he was hitting .267 with six home runs, 19 RBI, 14 runs scored, six stolen bases, and an on-base percentage of .806.

Just as the Yankees seemed to be coming out of their early-season injury-riddled funk, the team has now lost Bader and first baseman Anthony Rizzo in short order.

Jack Wagner @jackwagner129 @TalkinYanks Completely serious question does any team in the history of baseball get as many injuries by simply running @TalkinYanks Completely serious question does any team in the history of baseball get as many injuries by simply running

ᎷᎥᏦᏋ @mikedwards_ @TalkinYanks Yea we just need to start getting guys on the roster who can stay healthy this shits wiiiiild. too many injuries year after year @TalkinYanks Yea we just need to start getting guys on the roster who can stay healthy this shits wiiiiild. too many injuries year after year

JsinLegacy @JsinLegacy @TalkinYanks It is mind blowing how many players on this team seem to get injured just running the bases. @TalkinYanks It is mind blowing how many players on this team seem to get injured just running the bases.

Harrison Bader was acquired by the New York Yankees from the St. Louis Cardinals in August last year in exchange for reliever Jordan Montgomery. While he hit just .217 with no home runs over 14 regular-season games in Gotham, Bader came alive with five home runs and a .333 average over nine postseason contests.

Brandon Farraye @BFarraye @TalkinYanks I genuinely don’t get it. He was running to first base. That’s about as basic as it gets in baseball. How in the hell do you get injured doing that?!?! @TalkinYanks I genuinely don’t get it. He was running to first base. That’s about as basic as it gets in baseball. How in the hell do you get injured doing that?!?!

Darth Bader @Evil_Empire27 @TalkinYanks raw footage of Bader making his way back to the IL @TalkinYanks raw footage of Bader making his way back to the IL https://t.co/H3uj4COGXZ

lwppwb @known2slayfish @TalkinYanks aaaaand he is instantly not worth having on the team. regardless of what he does when healthy. 0 room for more injury prone players @TalkinYanks aaaaand he is instantly not worth having on the team. regardless of what he does when healthy. 0 room for more injury prone players

Bader, in his eighth MLB season, is a career .246 hitter that is known for playing with a lot of hustle. Though he has won just one Gold Glove, he is known as one of the better centerfielders in the big leagues.

DS-Oldguy @sheehanslsexec @TalkinYanks @BryanHoch Love his style but he gets hurt a lot @TalkinYanks @BryanHoch Love his style but he gets hurt a lot

New York Yankees hoping Harrison Bader won't be out for long

Harrison Bader #22 of the New York Yankees celebrates his solo home run in the fourth inning against the Baltimore Orioles

The Yankees were coming close to being fully healthy before Bader hurt his hamstring and Rizzo hurt his neck. Outfielder Giancarlo Stanton, third baseman Josh Donaldson, and relief pitcher Tommy Kahnle were all beginning minor-league rehab assignments. Free agent pitching acquisition Carlos Rodon is also throwing bullpen sessions.

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes