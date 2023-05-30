A total of 26 games into his 2023 season, and New York Yankees outfielder Harrison Bader is hurt once again.
Bader, who missed the first 30 games of the team's season due to a strained oblique, suffered a right hamstring injury while running to first base in the top of the third inning against the Seattle Mariners on Monday.
The 28-year-old centerfielder is undergoing an MRI to determine the extent of the injury. But, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said the injury could require another stint on the injured list.
Boone told reporters after the New York Yankees' 10-4 win on Monday:
"He just felt it pull on him a little bit. We’ll see. [The training staff] doesn't seem to think it’s too serious, but you don’t want to rule out an IL or whatever."
However, for a player with Harrison Bader's extensive injury history, Yankees Nation is already anticipating the worst.
Harrison Bader had been doing solid work for the New York Yankees in his 26-game stretch with the team. In 90 at-bats, he was hitting .267 with six home runs, 19 RBI, 14 runs scored, six stolen bases, and an on-base percentage of .806.
Just as the Yankees seemed to be coming out of their early-season injury-riddled funk, the team has now lost Bader and first baseman Anthony Rizzo in short order.
Harrison Bader was acquired by the New York Yankees from the St. Louis Cardinals in August last year in exchange for reliever Jordan Montgomery. While he hit just .217 with no home runs over 14 regular-season games in Gotham, Bader came alive with five home runs and a .333 average over nine postseason contests.
Bader, in his eighth MLB season, is a career .246 hitter that is known for playing with a lot of hustle. Though he has won just one Gold Glove, he is known as one of the better centerfielders in the big leagues.
New York Yankees hoping Harrison Bader won't be out for long
The Yankees were coming close to being fully healthy before Bader hurt his hamstring and Rizzo hurt his neck. Outfielder Giancarlo Stanton, third baseman Josh Donaldson, and relief pitcher Tommy Kahnle were all beginning minor-league rehab assignments. Free agent pitching acquisition Carlos Rodon is also throwing bullpen sessions.