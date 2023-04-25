The New York Yankees came up short in their series opener at the Minnesota Twins on Monday night, falling by a score of 6-1.

The game was 6-0 heading into the ninth inning before the Yankees made things interesting by loading the bases against Twins reliever Jovani Moran, who had a very difficult time finding the strike zone, but managed just one run on a fielder's choice.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Yankees starting pitcher Jhony Brito was chased early for the second consecutive time facing the Twins. He did not make it out of the first innings in giving up seven earned runs against Minnesota at Yankee Stadium on April 13. On Monday, he went 2-2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs on three hits and three walks.

Brito has given up two total earned runs in three other starts, but 10 earned runs in two starts against the Twins.

Julio j. Martinez @Wholeeohh88 @TalkinYanks At this point i will try someone like bumgardner this guy cant pitch @TalkinYanks At this point i will try someone like bumgardner this guy cant pitch

. @Yankees_Heat_ @TalkinYanks If you're a Yankee pitcher who can't pitch against the Minnesota Twins, you can no longer be a Yankee pitcher @TalkinYanks If you're a Yankee pitcher who can't pitch against the Minnesota Twins, you can no longer be a Yankee pitcher

No matter how well Jhony Brito might have pitched, it wouldn't have been enough as Minnesota Twins starter Sonny Gray allowed just three hits over seven innings. He struck out eight and walked just two.

It was another rough night for the Yankees offense, as only Aaron Judge, Gleyber Torres, and DJ LeMahieu claimed hits against Gray — Judge's double was the only extra-base hit, a double.

Blake Oakfield @Oakfield_Blake @TalkinYanks Going to be a long dark year. But Boone and cash will be gone by the end. @TalkinYanks Going to be a long dark year. But Boone and cash will be gone by the end.

Matt Siegel @TheDiamondMLB @TalkinYanks Injury prone starters mixed with a horribly constructed lineup/bench gonna lose a lot of games @TalkinYanks Injury prone starters mixed with a horribly constructed lineup/bench gonna lose a lot of games

With Gray out of the game in the eighth after he hit the 100-pitch mark, the Yankees put multiple baserunners on for the first time in the game against Twins reliever Griffin Jax, loading the bases with two outs and Anthony Rizzo at the plate.

However, Rizzo, who has six career grand slams and hit three home runs in four games against Minnesota at Yankee Stadium, struck out on three pitches to end the threat.

Lucas McCain @RealLucasMcCain @TalkinYanks Without major player acquisitions this team will end up a tad better that 500… @TalkinYanks Without major player acquisitions this team will end up a tad better that 500…

Talkin’ Jake @TalkinJake Yankees hitting tough to watch

Yankees pitching tough to watch



Bad formula. Yankees hitting tough to watchYankees pitching tough to watchBad formula.

Tee Double You @ToddWal24264100 @TalkinYanks Well. Its all we got right now. All the guys Cashman got are on the IL. @TalkinYanks Well. Its all we got right now. All the guys Cashman got are on the IL.

With the loss combined with the Tampa Bay Rays winning, the New York Yankees are now seven games out of first place in the American League East, arguably MLB's toughest division top-to-bottom.

The Minnesota Twins increased their lead atop the AL Central to two games over the Cleveland Guardians with the win. Minnesota, like New York, has a 13-10 record after Monday night.

SarahAnnRhoades @SarahAnnRhoades @TalkinYanks This is a really, really bad team. Division will be over at the end of April. @TalkinYanks This is a really, really bad team. Division will be over at the end of April.

Minnesota Twins regain edge in season series against New York Yankees with Monday's win

Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa throws over New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres

The Minnesota Twins regained their edge in the series, 3-2, against the New York Yankees with Monday's win. Minnesota won the first two games of the series when the teams played at Yankee Stadium, before New York rallied to claim the last two matchups.

Minnesota and New York will play twice more at Target Field, with Tuesday's game starting at 6:40 p.m. local time and Wednesday's series finale beginning at 12:10 p.m.

Poll : 0 votes