The New York Yankees have lost an integral part of their bullpen as Chad Green reportedly agreed to a two-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Green, a key part of the Yankees relief pitching corps for the majority of the past seven years, will now join New York's current top rival for the American League East crown. The deal will pay Green $8.5 million over the next two seasons and includes options for two more years after that.

The 31-year-old was forced off the mound last May by an injury that required Tommy John Surgery. Prior to that, Green logged career numbers of a 3.17 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP. He has struck out 494 batters to just 96 walks over 383 2/3 innings since making his New York Yankees debut in 2016.

The news caught most Yankees fans by total surprise, and needless to say, New Yorkers are not happy about the sudden development.

Green will open the season on the injury list as he continues to recover from his surgery. If all goes well in rehab, he will likely make his season debut in July or August -- just in time to play a pivotal role in the American League pennant chase.

Green was originally drafted out of high school by the Blue Jays in the 37th round of the 2010 MLB June Amateur Draft. However, he went on to play collegiately at the University of Louisville.

In 2013, he was drafted again in the 11th round of the MLB Draft by the Detroit Tigers. He was acquired by the Yankees with pitcher Luis Cessa for pitcher Justin Wilson on December 9, 2015, and made his big-league debut midway through the 2016 season.

Some Yankees fans are comforting themselves with the hope that they already saw the best that Green has to offer and that he won't be the same after Tommy John Surgery.

New York Yankees bullpen plans remain mostly unchanged

Chad Green #57 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Baltimore Orioles

Since, at best, Green was not anticipated to return until at least July, the New York Yankees bullpen plan does not alter much with his departure.

Clay Holmes returns as the closer after seizing the job last season. The New York bullpen also features Jonathan Loaisiga, Tommy Kahnle, Wandy Peralta, and Lou Trivino, to name a few. There are also several names remaining on the free agent reliever market should the Yankees choose to do any bullpen bolstering.

