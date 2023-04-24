The New York Yankees likely won't be using the services of relief pitcher Lou Trivino any time soon. In the midst of rehabbing from a sprain of an ulnar collateral ligament in his right pitching elbow, he has reportedly aggravated the injury.

Trivino was placed on the injured list before the start of the regular season and was progressing towards returning to the bullpen by the end of April. However, Monday's news likely ends those hopes.

Lou Trivino had a setback while rehabbing in Tampa; felt discomfort in his pitching elbow. He has been sent to New York for evaluation.

Any injury containing the term "ulnar collateral ligament" immediately makes baseball fans think of just one thing: Tommy John surgery.

With Lou Trivino now experiencing soreness in the same ligament that he sprained approximately one month ago, many fans believe news that Trivino will be undergoing season-ending surgery feels inevitable.

Trivino performed well out of the bullpen for the Yankees last season, going 1-2 with a 1.66 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and one save over 25 games after New York acquired him at the trade deadline last season.

He's done for the season

Hopefully he doesn't need TJ Surgery

The New York Yankees have been dealing with a seemingly infinite number of injuries to key members. Carlos Rodon, Giancarlo Stanton and Harrison Bader have all either missed time or have yet to play due to a variety of malaises.

It's funny man. Every fucking year with relentless injuries. Still win games but fall short of World Series and always left wondering what if…

The New York Yankees acquired starting pitcher Frankie Montas and reliever Lou Trivino from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for a package of minor leaguers on Aug. 1, 2022.

Montas is on the 60-day injured list after undergoing arthroscopic shoulder surgery in the offseason. In eight starts with New York last season, he went 1-3 with a 6.35 ERA.

Now that Trivino is also facing a long IL stay, fans are not happy with Yankees general manager Brian Cashman for procuring what is seen as damaged goods.

Brian Cashman may actually be the worst GM in all of sports when it comes to trades

One day we'll all have a shot of Jack and laugh at the disaster the 2022 trade with Oakland was. Today is not that day.

New Yorkers are tiring of hearing of yet another injured Yankees player. While the team continues to hold its head above .500, fans would like to hear about a player actually coming off of the IL rather than receiving another round of disappointing injury news.

This is just so unfortunate. I just want our pitchers to get better

Will Lou Trivino pitch for the New York Yankees again?

Lou Trivino of the New York Yankees

Trivino is signed to a one-year deal for $4.1 million. He is not yet eligible for free agency until 2025, but if his UCL injury does lead to Tommy John surgery, it is anyone's guess if he will pitch for the Yankees ever again.

