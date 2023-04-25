When Anthony Volpe burst onto the scene during spring training, it did not take long for fans to identify the 21-year old as their top choice to play shortstop for the New York Yankees in 2023.

The 2022 season left a lot of questions at the shortstop position for Yankees fans. Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who played in more than 130 games at the position last year, failed to curry favor from the Yankees faithful after hitting .261 with only four home runs.

Although manager Aaron Boone kept fans in relative suspense, it was finally announced that Anthony Volpe would be starting at shortstop. For Volpe, it was to be his first MLB appearance since being drafted by the Yankees in the first round of the 2019 draft.

Anthony Volpe became the fifth player since 1901 to steal a base in each of the first three games of the season, and the New Jersey native hit his first career home run against the Minnesota Twins on April 14.

However, Volpe's fielding has raised a number of questions. Despite being a life-long shortstop, Volpe has made two errors in each of the last two games, with his most recent bobble coming in the form of a very errant throw.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Volpe with an error for the 2nd game in a row Volpe with an error for the 2nd game in a row https://t.co/BwXu8JQpg4

Although they favored Volpe at the start, Yankees fans do not seem to be as jazzed after his successive errors.

Moreover, Volpe has not exactly been impressive at the plate. Although he has hit two home runs in his first 23 games, Volpe is only hitting .194 with 26 strikeouts in 72 at-bats.

Dimitry Kosteniuk @RyanFlo98077565 @TalkinYanks He’s just a very bad player. Noodle bat, mid fielder. Now on year 6 without a shortstop. @TalkinYanks He’s just a very bad player. Noodle bat, mid fielder. Now on year 6 without a shortstop.

However, there are still some who believe that the young star just needs more patience and time. Manager Aaron Boone has somehow shouldered the blame from some of the fans who think this way.

Sports R' Igged @CeeTheTruth21 @TalkinYanks Boone gets a stud prospect= ruin him. Like every other player who left NY and gets better. @TalkinYanks Boone gets a stud prospect= ruin him. Like every other player who left NY and gets better.

Although there does not appear to be any immediate plans from the New York Yankees to bench Volpe or send him to the minor leagues, perhaps the notion of Isiah-Kiner Falefa coming back is not beyond reach.

jlb @sfbgoat @TalkinYanks Ikf not looking so bad anymore @TalkinYanks Ikf not looking so bad anymore

Anthony Volpe's gaffes could happen to anyone

While making two errors in successive games is hard on any player's psyche, it could well be even harder for a rookie such as Volpe. With Yankees captain Aaron Judge already having taken Volpe under his wing, it appears as though the speedy shortstop's team is ready to work with him to sort out this early blip in what promises to be a stellar career.

