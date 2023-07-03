New York Yankees rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe is hot right now, and not even an off-day if going to cool him off.

Volpe took part in a large CPR class at Yankee Stadium on Monday. The event was hosted by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game in January and had CPR administered for nine minutes to save his life.

A serious and worthwhile endeavor, however, a clip of Volpe going all out on his CPR dummy has been putting smiles on the faces of many New Yorkers.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks I’m crying Volpe really thought he was saving someone’s life I’m crying Volpe really thought he was saving someone’s life https://t.co/oRCmHff3pq

The video clip shows Anthony Volpe taking no prisoners on his CPR dummy during the class. As others around him are being fairly delicate with their demonstration torsos, Volpe is fully getting into the act. As the first-year New York Yankees player told Fox News:

"It’s amazing. Everyone can save a life. Obviously, we never want to use what we all learned today, but for them to take the time was pretty special."

Joking aside, many people witnessing the video applauded Anthony Volpe for "doing it right." He was one of several New York Yankees players to take part in the CPR training. His fellow Yankees infielder Anthony Rizzo was also on hand. He told Fox News:

"To be able to learn this now, and hopefully I’ll never have to use it on someone, but if I do, I’ll be ready."

matt @_mjh84 @TalkinYanks Yes it’s kind of funny, but on a serious note, most people don’t push hard enough during cpr. This is actually the right way to do it. @TalkinYanks Yes it’s kind of funny, but on a serious note, most people don’t push hard enough during cpr. This is actually the right way to do it.

ᴛᴀʀᴀ ⚾️❤️ @ilabachrn @TalkinYanks He’s doing it properly, which is great. Bad CPR is basically equivalent to no CPR. High quality CPR (even in simulation… they won’t pass you if you dont do it properly during simulation) saves lives! @TalkinYanks He’s doing it properly, which is great. Bad CPR is basically equivalent to no CPR. High quality CPR (even in simulation… they won’t pass you if you dont do it properly during simulation) saves lives!

MedZeppelin @Med_zeppelin_ @TalkinYanks This is the right way to do it. Not saving anyone if you’re not depressing their chest wall by 2 inches @TalkinYanks This is the right way to do it. Not saving anyone if you’re not depressing their chest wall by 2 inches

After a slow start to his New York Yankees career, Anthony Volpe has been coming on as of late. He's raised his batting average from .186 on June 11 to .221 after Sunday's 5-1 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Volpe has had five multi-hit games in the past week, raising his average from .195 to its current .221 during the team's past two series against the Cardinals and Oakland Athletics.

Many Yankees fans are hoping that Volpe becomes the second coming of former captain and MLB Hall of Famer Derek Jeter.

New York made Volpe the 30th overall pick of the 2019 MLB Draft right out of Delbarton High School in Morristown, New Jersey. He played just 275 minor league games before the Yankees installed him as the team's Opening Day shortstop to begin this season.

New York Yankees offense needs a hot-hitting Anthony Volpe

Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees celebrates after scoring

The Yankees tepid offense is currently without 2022 American League Most Valuable Player Aaron Judge, so the team could certainly use everything that Volpe can provide.

New York enters the week with a 46-38 record, 9.5 games behind the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays.

