It all started out so well for the New York Yankees in a rubber-game matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, but then the roof caved in.

The Yankees held a 6-0 lead on the MLB-best Rays heading into the bottom of the fifth, with staff ace Gerrit Cole on the mound. Everything was looking good for New York to claim their second straight win over Tampa Bay, and thus win the three-game series.

Then, the unthinkable occurred. Cole coughed up six runs, five of which were earned, over the bottom of the fifth and sixth innings. He got the hook after 95 pitches. Cole did not recording a single out in the sixth with the game tied 6-6.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Reliever Jimmy Cordero allowed one more earned run in the sixth. The Rays dug all the way out of their deep hole to get ahead, 7-6.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Yanks drop a game that they had led 6-0 Yanks drop a game that they had led 6-0 https://t.co/5rQgk4VxKj

The New York Yankees weren't dead yet, pushing across a run in the top of the seventh to draw even at 7-7. That was how the score stayed into the 10th before an Isaac Paredes single brought home Brandon Lowe with the winning run. The Tampa Bay Rays claimed the 8-7 victory.

A game that had seemed in the bag for the Yankees turned into the team's latest disappointing loss. Many New Yorkers believe it was the worst loss of the season for the embattled ballclub.

Yonkles @YonklesYonkles5 @TalkinYanks That's the season. Must-win on the road and couldn't get it done. @TalkinYanks That's the season. Must-win on the road and couldn't get it done.

GIANTS YO @WDelVecchiYO @TalkinYanks This team is unwatchable, I can't believe I got sold on season tickets 🤦‍♂️ @TalkinYanks This team is unwatchable, I can't believe I got sold on season tickets 🤦‍♂️

Jon Reed @JReedCowboy @TalkinYanks Absolute worst loss of the season and it not close. @TalkinYanks Absolute worst loss of the season and it not close.

Of course, the Shellacking of Cole gave Yankees fans one more excuse to engage in their favorite pastime: lambasting manager Aaron Boone. Admittedly, there is pretty good reason for fan angst. Boone seemed to wait far too long to realize that his ace hurler had lost his edge in the game.

abrupt @TheAbruptly @TalkinYanks On Boone for not taking cole out when he was obviously starting to slip @TalkinYanks On Boone for not taking cole out when he was obviously starting to slip

Tyler Olsson @TylerOlsson @TalkinYanks Should be the final straw that shows Boone the door but they’ll give him and extra four year extension instead. @TalkinYanks Should be the final straw that shows Boone the door but they’ll give him and extra four year extension instead.

Nicholas Ferrone @nrichf @TalkinYanks I understand Cole starting the 6th but after back to back doubles to start you have to pull him. Then he walks a guy and you still do NOTHING. AARON BOONE MANAGE THE GAME @TalkinYanks I understand Cole starting the 6th but after back to back doubles to start you have to pull him. Then he walks a guy and you still do NOTHING. AARON BOONE MANAGE THE GAME

All three of the New York Yankees games against the Tampa Bay Rays ended up being one-run affairs. Friday's game saw the Rays win 5-4, before the Yankees stole a 3-2 Saturday win after scoring three runs in the top of the eighth.

Joel Conlee @yankeesfanatix2 @TalkinYanks Went from sweeping them to losing the series…just like that @TalkinYanks Went from sweeping them to losing the series…just like that

One bright spot in the game is the continued excellence of Harrison Bader since returning from the injured list. Bader went 3-for-5 with a home run, two RBIs, and three runs scored. He is now hitting .389.

L. @LukeA89 @TalkinYanks Harrison Bader trying to keep things together until Judge, Stanton, and Severino get back @TalkinYanks Harrison Bader trying to keep things together until Judge, Stanton, and Severino get back https://t.co/lPhUsJI9op

New York Yankees 10 games behind Tampa Bay Rays

Harrison Bader of the New York Yankees celebrates his home run against the Tampa Bay Rays

Sunday's loss put New York in an even worse spot than they had begun the series. The Yankees end the week at 18-17 overall and a full 10 games behind the Rays in the American League East standings. Tampa Bay is an MLB-best 28-7, and 19-3 in the friendly confines of their Tropicana Field home.

Poll : 0 votes