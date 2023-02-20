New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson has not felt much love since he was traded to the team before last season. Donaldson was often booed by the Yankees faithful in 2022 as he stumbled to a .222 batting average and just 15 home runs in 132 games. If the early findings from spring training hold true, New York and Donaldson are in for another difficult campaign.

Josh Donaldson, still penned in as the New York Yankees' starting third baseman, was filmed struggling as he took batting practice at the team's spring training headquarters in Tampa, Fla., on Monday.

Yankees fans quickly took notice on Twitter and made their feelings known.

As bad as Donaldson's regular season was last year, his postseason was even worse. He batted .172 in 29 at-bats, logging just five hits and one run as the Yankees fell to the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.

Monday's spring training clip had New Yorkers thinking "here we go again."

A fresh line of debate among New York Yankees fans came from seeing the pinstriped shorts that Donaldson was rocking in the batters box. Some enjoyed the look, while others had the same opinion of the shorts that they did about the player wearing them.

Donaldson and the Yankees haven't had a happy marriage so far.

While the team continues to voice confidence in the 37-year-old former AL Most Valuable Player, how much will New York tolerate if he gets off to a slow start once again in 2023? The 12-year MLB veteran is owed $27 million in the final year of a four-year, $92 million contract. While the Yankees have a team option on him in 2024, it's hard to imagine the Yankees bringing him back unless 2023 becomes a major turnaround season.

Could New York Yankees bench or cut Josh Donaldson?

The New York Yankees acquired Josh Donaldson from the Minnesota Twins during spring training last year in a deal that saw catcher Gary Sanchez and third baseman Gio Urshela go to Minnesota. Infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa, another Yankee fan's less-than-favorite, also came to New York in the deal.

Donaldson, a career .264 hitter, hit just .247 with 72 RBI and 26 home runs for the Twins in 2021, before slumping further with New York last season.

What happens if Donaldson continues to slide? Veteran infielder DJ LeMahieu is currently penciled in as the backup third baseman. Given the Yankees' logjam in the middle infield, with a number of prospects ready to step forward at second base and shortstop, third base may be LeMahieu's best chance of cracking New York's lineup should Donaldson's slump continue.

