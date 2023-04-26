A few days after becoming the last major-league team to lose a series this season, the New York Yankees lost another one after falling to the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night.

A 6-2 loss to Minnesota followed a 6-1 defeat on Monday and officially called the three-game set in favor of the Twins. It was the third-consecutive loss for the Yankees and the fourth in five games.

To add further ignominy to the Yankees, it was the first time that New York has lost a full regular-season series to Minnesota since 2001. The Twins and Yankees split their earlier series in New York two games apiece, meaning Minnesota has a 4-2 series edge with just one more game to play.

It was the fifth-longest series-winning streak the Yankees held over a particular MLB team in New York's history.

However, it does pale when compared with the 40-series winning streak that the New York Yankees held over the Philadelphia/Kansas City/Oakland Athletics from 1931-1970.

The 20-year streak (not counting the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, when the teams did not play each other) was not even the longest series streak that the Yankees had against the Minnesota Twins. That honor belongs to the 31-year streak that New York had against the Washington Senators, who morphed into the Twins in 1961, from 1934-1964.

Still, losing out on a 20-year series streak against the Minnesota Twins has many New York Yankees fans calling for heads on the chopping block.

Yankee Mandela @YankeeMandela @Yankees If the Yankees can’t beat the Twins than you know it’s bad @Yankees If the Yankees can’t beat the Twins than you know it’s bad

rjc @Rob_Starrk @Yankees when the twins starting owning the yanks it’s truly time to fire everyone @Yankees when the twins starting owning the yanks it’s truly time to fire everyone

NYYankees66 @YankeesFan66 @Yankees When are they allowed to start firing people? @Yankees When are they allowed to start firing people?

The news wasn't all bad for the Yankees. Instead of waiting until the ninth inning to record a lone run and avoid being shutout for the third consecutive game, this time New York got a run on the board in the first inning. The Yankees and Twins were tied 2-2 until Minnesota put the game away with a four-run sixth inning.

Joey B @joebel67 @Yankees Another boring lackluster offensive showing. The dumpster diving for washed up or injury prone players hoping to catch lightning in a bottle over & over again isn’t working. @Yankees Another boring lackluster offensive showing. The dumpster diving for washed up or injury prone players hoping to catch lightning in a bottle over & over again isn’t working.

From the GIFs being bandied about on the Yankees' Twitter page, those of you that know a fan of the Bronx Bombers may want to check on them. Tuesday's loss dropped New York to 13-11 on the season, and the Yankees' seeming slide into irrelevance has many supporters on the edge.

Of course, many Minnesotans took the opportunity of back-to-back wins over the hated Yankees to throw some shade at New Yorkers.

Minnesota Sports Truther 〽️ @MNSportsTruther



I said “I’m the New York Yankees”.



She immediately started taking my plate. She knew I was finished. @Yankees I was at a restaurant last night, and the waitress came up to my table and asked if she could clear the table.I said “I’m the New York Yankees”.She immediately started taking my plate. She knew I was finished. @Yankees I was at a restaurant last night, and the waitress came up to my table and asked if she could clear the table. I said “I’m the New York Yankees”. She immediately started taking my plate. She knew I was finished.

Minnesota Twins go for a sweep vs. New York Yankees

Byron Buxton #25 of the Minnesota Twins is safe at second base on his double while Oswald Peraza #91 of the New York Yankees fields the ball

The Minnesota Twins will go for a series sweep against the New York Yankees on Wednesday afternoon, with the first pitch scheduled for 12:10 p.m.

