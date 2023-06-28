New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge was spotted on Wednesday doing "baseball activities" for the first time in weeks. He played long toss in the outfield at Oakland Coliseum.

The defending American League MVP is still nursing a toe injury that has held him out of the lineup since June 3. New York has suffered mightily to contend with the loss of the team's captain and offensive focal point.

Aaron Judge went on the injured list on June 7 with what was initially termed as a right big toe sprain. He suffered the injury while crashing into the outfield wall at Dodger Stadium in a showdown against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Updates from the New York Yankees have been scant in the weeks since. He has undergone two platelet-rich injections into the toe in hopes of speeding up his recovery time.

However, on June 24, Judge informed reporters that he was dealing with a torn ligament in the toe and was likely facing an extended absence.

However, the sight of the defending American League Most Valuable Player at least throwing a baseball is for sore eyes.

The New York Yankees, who are stuck smack-dab in the middle of the ultra-challenging American League East, desperately need Aaron Judge back in the lineup. The team enters Wednesday's game against the Oakland Athletics with a 43-36 record after losing 2-1 to their hosts with an MLB-worst record of 21-60.

While a 43-36 record would have the Yankees atop the AL Central with a 3.5-game lead, in the AL East, the squad is 9.5 games behind the division-leading Tampa Bay Rays, who boast MLB's best record of 54-28.

JvRich_ @JvRich_ @TalkinYanks @MaxTGoodman as much as I want him back on the field, I hope they’re not rushing him back as a last resort type deal. That could do more harm than good and it wouldn’t be worth it at all, hopefully he’s truly making progress @TalkinYanks @MaxTGoodman as much as I want him back on the field, I hope they’re not rushing him back as a last resort type deal. That could do more harm than good and it wouldn’t be worth it at all, hopefully he’s truly making progress

Aaron Judge broke the AL record with 62 home runs last season to go with 131 at-bats. His importance to the Bronx Bombers cannot be understated. The New York Yankees are just 7-11 without him in the lineup and patrolling right field.

There has been no further update from the Yankees as to when Judge may be ready to return to action.

New York Yankees miss Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees on deck against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium

Judge has been on the injured list twice this season. He also went on the IL in May due to a sore hip. Judge has played in just 49 of the Yankees' 69 games so far this season.

When he's in the lineup, it changes everything for the team. He is hitting .291 with 19 home runs and 40 RBIs, averaging a homer once in every 11.2 plate appearances.

