It was 10 days ago that the hopes and dreams of New York Yankees fans were answered as reviled third baseman Josh Donaldson went on the injured list. The 37-year-old injured his right hamstring in a game against the Philadelphia Phillies, forcing the move that Yankee Nation had been waiting for.

Unfortunately for fans of the team, the designation was only a temporary 10-day IL stint. That period ended Tuesday, and New York announced that Donaldson had reported to Double-A Somerset for a rehab assignment.

New York Yankees @Yankees Today, INF Josh Donaldson commences a rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset. Today, INF Josh Donaldson commences a rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset.

News that Josh Donaldson is expected back with the New York Yankees by the weekend was received by revulsion. One of the least-liked Bronx Bombers in recent history, Donaldson shouldn't be expected to be greeted with open arms when he returns to Yankee Stadium to face his old team, the Toronto Blue Jays.

New Yorkers made no attempt to hide their contempt for Donaldson in replying to the team's announcement.

Josh Donaldson was acquired along with utility player Isiah Kiner-Falefa in a multi-player trade with the Minnesota Twins before the 2022 season. Donaldson has hit .219 with just 16 home runs and 63 RBIs in 137 games with the Yankees.

After rumors of his possible retirement were squashed this offseason, Donaldson returned to play out the final year of a four-year, $92 million contract. His return was much to the chagrin of New Yorkers. Retirement would have saved the team approximately $27 million dollars this season, funds that could have been spent on obtaining more pitching or outfield help.

After insisting that he still has much to contribute to the New York Yankees, Donaldson stumbled out of the gate by hitting a scant .125 with one home run and one lone RBI in five games. He was lustily booed upon every plate appearance at Yankee Stadium.

Needless to say, New Yorkers are in no rush to see Donaldson return.

James Despo @jdespo08 @Yankees We should make sure he gets enough at bats down there. I’d say at least until maybe October (after the World Series) @Yankees We should make sure he gets enough at bats down there. I’d say at least until maybe October (after the World Series)

meg @VelocitybyVolpe @Yankees i feel like he might have to stay for the rest of the season.... just to be sure hes ok yk? @Yankees i feel like he might have to stay for the rest of the season.... just to be sure hes ok yk?

There are still a handful of New York Yankees fans holding out slim hope that the team will get fed up and let Josh Donaldson go before his contract runs out at the end of the season.

mrkoundry @misterkoundry @Yankees I saw Donaldson and assignment and got excited, just for a second… @Yankees I saw Donaldson and assignment and got excited, just for a second…

The amount of hate that Yankees fans put out for Donaldson could power a small New Hampshire town for a week.

Chris R. @PopPopInAttic @Yankees You'll be able to feel the breezes from his strikeouts up in the Bronx @Yankees You'll be able to feel the breezes from his strikeouts up in the Bronx

Josh Donaldson an anchor on New York Yankees

Josh Donaldson #28 of the New York Yankees throws to first base

The mid-March 2022 trade really hasn't worked out for either team. The trade sent Donaldson, Kiner-Falefa and catcher Ben Rortvedt to New York. In exchange, Minnesota received catcher Gary Sanchez and third baseman Gio Urshela.

Donaldson and Kiner-Falefa have underperformed and are reviled in New York, while Rortvedt hasn't played since 2021 due to knee surgery. Urshela and Sanchez were both one-year-and-done with the Twins. Urshela is now with the Los Angeles Angels. Sanchez is playing for the San Francisco Giants' Triple-A Sacramento, waiting for a call-up to the big league club.

