The New York Yankees have long been perceived as a team that would rather buy talent than develop it. Whether it's pursuing free agents or trading prospects for big-money stars, the Yankees aren't known as a team that plays "the kids."

Yet, it's not like the Yankees' minor league system is bereft of talent. New York boasts a number of tantalizing prospects in both the infield and outfield. It's entirely possible that they have the next Derek Jeter waiting in the wings, and his Yankee Stadium arrival may be imminent.

Anthony Volpe was named the No. 1 shortstop prospect in all of baseball by MLB.com on Tuesday. His ascension means that the revolving door the position has become since Jeter retired in 2014 may soon come to a close.

According to MLB.com and @TalkinYanks, Volpe is not only the top shortstop prospect in baseball, he is expected to play in the majors this season.

Volpe has yet to take a pitch for the New York Yankees. He debuted in the minor leagues in 2019 and split last season between AA Somerset and AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. In three minor league seasons, the 21-year-old has hit .263 with 50 home runs and 162 RBIs.

However, Volpe will have to climb over a few players to seize the starting shortstop role with the New York Yankees when he does arrive. Barring a trade, Fangraphs projects fellow youngster Oswald Peraza to be the team's Opening Day shortstop. If Peraza falters or is dealt, New York also has veteran Isiah Kiner-Falefa on the roster.

There remains a high degree of distrust among Yankees fans as to how general manager Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone will handle their newly-annointed top shortstop prospect.

And, of course, someone's always got to be a buzzkill. Yet, given the New York Yankees poor history of developing homegrown talent – American League MVP outfielder Aaron Judge being the notable recent exception – it's hard to blame fans of the Bronx Bombers from being a bit suspicious.

How will the New York Yankees handle their shortstop glut?

There's an old saying that "When you have too many good options, you don't really have any." Meaning that, in general, there is one clear-cut option to take.

In the case of the New York Yankees, they appear to have more than one good option to take over shortstop long term. Kiner-Falefa does not appear to be the solution for the future, but either Volpe or Peraza have every chance to be. Who do you think the Yankees will anoint as their "shortstop of the future"?

