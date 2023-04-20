New York Yankees outfielder Harrison Bader, who suffered an oblique strain during spring training, will reportedly begin a minor league rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset on Friday.

Bader, who has been sidelined for seven weeks, went through a full on-field workout at Yankee Stadium last week and has ramped up his conditioning. There is no word yet as to how long Bader will be with Somerset before making his 2023 debut with the Yankees.

Bryan Hoch @BryanHoch Harrison Bader should begin a minor league rehab assignment tomorrow with @SOMPatriots , Aaron Boone said.

Harrison Bader was acquired by the New York Yankees from the St. Louis Cardinals on Aug. 2 of last year in exchange for reliever Jordan Montgomery. While he hit just .217 with no home runs over 14 regular-season games in Gotham, Bader came alive with five home runs and a .333 average over nine postseason contests.

He is a career .245 hitter who is known as an exceptional defender. He won a Gold Glove in 2021. The Yankees lineup is being dragged through the mud due to injuries and underwhelming performances. Fans are hoping Bader's return can help make the team's hitting great again.

The prospective return of Harrison Bader to the New York Yankees is exciting the team's fans because his services are desperately needed in center field.

However, it is also exciting to an overwhelming number of fans as it may signal the end of the line for Yankee Nation's least favorite player: Aaron Hicks.

One of the most reviled players in recent Yankees history, the light-hitting left fielder has seen his playing time whittled down to a nub this season. He has responded by hitting just .125 in 11 games after being openly critical of his lack of time on the field in the first week of the season.

Hicks likely won't end up being the roster casualty when Bader returns, as the team will still be in desperate need of warm bodies to play the outfield with Giancarlo Stanton also out injured. Regardless, Yankees fans are tremendously enthused at Bader's immenent 2023 MLB debut.

There has been no report from the New York Yankees on how long Harrison Bader's rehab assignment will be. Many fans are already stepping forth with their thoughts on when the outfielder may finally appear at Yankee Stadium.

Nick Barish @Barishn22 My guess is 8-10 games. So roughly May 1. When he comes back is it Calhoun or Franchy? Or do they do the unspeakable and cut ties with Hicks.

Harrison Bader also excited to return to New York Yankees

Harrison Bader of the New York Yankees hits a solo home run.

Bader told AM NY last week that he feels "really close" to being back and was looking forward to the rehab assignment:

"Assuming all the boxes get checked in terms of how I’m responding after the fact, it’s right around the corner. Which is very exciting."

