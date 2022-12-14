The New York Yankees are the "preferred destination" for free agent pitcher Carlos Rodon, according to a report from the Newark Star-Ledger media outlet. Brendan Kuty, who covers the team for the Star-Ledger, tweeted Tuesday that he has been told that the Yankees are the top choice for Rodon.

However, he also noted that the Minnesota Twins and St. Louis Cardinals are "seriously in play" for the staff ace of the 2022 San Francisco Giants.

News that Carlos Rodon, who went 14-8 with a 2.88 ERA and 237 strikeouts for the Giants last season, wants to don the Yankee pinstripes going forward had fans of the Bronx Bombers on the edge of their seats.

Rodon has gone a long way towards putting an end to previous concerns about his durability by starting 55 games over the last two seasons. For Yankee fans who want their team to sign somebody -- anybody -- of note, Rodon is the ticket.

It's been hard for Yankees fans to be patient, with the crosstown New York Mets hogging most of the headlines during the free agency period. Needless to say, with "only" the retention of superstar outfielder Aaron Judge to hang their hat on, the Yankees Nation could use a solid acquisition.

Some surmise that naming the Twins and Cardinals in the discussion is merely a bargaining tactic by Rodon's agent, Scott Boras.

Of course, many New York fans see the Yankees somehow dropping the ball even though Carlos Rodon has reportedly named the Bronx Bombers as his team of choice.

Never count out an ample supply of sheer New York hubris when it comes to finding out that the 26-time World Series Champions are even mentioned in the same breath as the Cardinals (11 titles) and Twins (2 titles). Not to mention, New Yorkers sense that they do indeed live in the greatest city in the world.

Will Carlos Rodon end up in pinstripes?

Carlos Rodon #55 of the Chicago White Sox pitches to the Toronto Blue Jays

Under late owner George Steinbrenner, it was pretty much a foregone conclusion that any player the Yankees wanted, they were going to get. However, it has been a different story as of late. With no big-name free agent acquisitions as of yet and no World Series titles since 2009, New York fans are becoming an easily-irritable bunch.

What do you think? Will Carlos Rodon return to the American League with the Yankees, or will the Bronx burn with news that he has signed with Minnesota? Or will he stay in the National League by signing with the Cardinals?

