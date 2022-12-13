The New York Yankees have long been perceived as a team that would rather buy talent than develop it. Whether it's pursuing free agents or trading prospects for big-money stars, the Yankees aren't known as a team that plays "the kids."

Enter a tweet from the co-host of the Pinstripe Strong podcast decrying the state of New York Yankees player development since the team brought Robinson Cano to the majors, and consider the flames of New York Yankees discontent well fanned.

JoezMcfly🇩🇴 @JoezMcfLy Its 12:36am and im here thinkin “Have the Yankees really developed only 1 Position player STAR IN 17 Fucking years!??!. Pls tell me i missed someone since Cano.Bro if we dont hit on 2 of this prospects as stars then what are we really doing here. Shits a joke Its 12:36am and im here thinkin “Have the Yankees really developed only 1 Position player STAR IN 17 Fucking years!??!. Pls tell me i missed someone since Cano.Bro if we dont hit on 2 of this prospects as stars then what are we really doing here. Shits a joke https://t.co/gqPtmO9PWT

Have the Yankees really developed only 1 Position player STAR IN 17 F*****g years!??! - @JoezMcfLy

During this free agency period, the Yankees are feeling the heat for not making a splash so far -- other than re-signing Aaron Judge. New York fans are beginning to feel a bit edgy about the thought of their team employing a prospect at shortstop rather than making a bid for a star such as Carlos Correa.

Jeffrey Out of Context @YoungGodJeff



(And the 1 is obviously Judge guys) JoezMcfly🇩🇴 @JoezMcfLy Its 12:36am and im here thinkin “Have the Yankees really developed only 1 Position player STAR IN 17 Fucking years!??!. Pls tell me i missed someone since Cano.Bro if we dont hit on 2 of this prospects as stars then what are we really doing here. Shits a joke Its 12:36am and im here thinkin “Have the Yankees really developed only 1 Position player STAR IN 17 Fucking years!??!. Pls tell me i missed someone since Cano.Bro if we dont hit on 2 of this prospects as stars then what are we really doing here. Shits a joke https://t.co/gqPtmO9PWT It’s sad smh..(And the 1 is obviously Judge guys) twitter.com/joezmcfly/stat… It’s sad smh.. (And the 1 is obviously Judge guys) twitter.com/joezmcfly/stat…

DC Connoisseur @DcConnoisseur_ JoezMcfly🇩🇴 @JoezMcfLy Its 12:36am and im here thinkin “Have the Yankees really developed only 1 Position player STAR IN 17 Fucking years!??!. Pls tell me i missed someone since Cano.Bro if we dont hit on 2 of this prospects as stars then what are we really doing here. Shits a joke Its 12:36am and im here thinkin “Have the Yankees really developed only 1 Position player STAR IN 17 Fucking years!??!. Pls tell me i missed someone since Cano.Bro if we dont hit on 2 of this prospects as stars then what are we really doing here. Shits a joke https://t.co/gqPtmO9PWT Yankees prospects are overrated and have been overrated for while now. News at 8. twitter.com/joezmcfly/stat… Yankees prospects are overrated and have been overrated for while now. News at 8. twitter.com/joezmcfly/stat…

Him Calhoun @iHitSplits JoezMcfly🇩🇴 @JoezMcfLy Its 12:36am and im here thinkin “Have the Yankees really developed only 1 Position player STAR IN 17 Fucking years!??!. Pls tell me i missed someone since Cano.Bro if we dont hit on 2 of this prospects as stars then what are we really doing here. Shits a joke Its 12:36am and im here thinkin “Have the Yankees really developed only 1 Position player STAR IN 17 Fucking years!??!. Pls tell me i missed someone since Cano.Bro if we dont hit on 2 of this prospects as stars then what are we really doing here. Shits a joke https://t.co/gqPtmO9PWT This is why I’m hesitant on relying on the kids , they haven’t developed talent well at the MLB level twitter.com/joezmcfly/stat… This is why I’m hesitant on relying on the kids , they haven’t developed talent well at the MLB level twitter.com/joezmcfly/stat…

The New York Yankees shortstop position has been a glaring hole for several seasons now since Derek Jeter retired following the 2014 season. Granted, the Hall of Famer is a tough act to follow, having been a rock at the position for the better part of two decades. But since hanging up the pinstripes, the shortstop has been a revolving door at Yankee Stadium. This is leading to many fans calling out loudly for a player such as Correa.

call me max (Hou Chronicle contributor) @callmemax9445 JoezMcfly🇩🇴 @JoezMcfLy Its 12:36am and im here thinkin “Have the Yankees really developed only 1 Position player STAR IN 17 Fucking years!??!. Pls tell me i missed someone since Cano.Bro if we dont hit on 2 of this prospects as stars then what are we really doing here. Shits a joke Its 12:36am and im here thinkin “Have the Yankees really developed only 1 Position player STAR IN 17 Fucking years!??!. Pls tell me i missed someone since Cano.Bro if we dont hit on 2 of this prospects as stars then what are we really doing here. Shits a joke https://t.co/gqPtmO9PWT can you imagine if a team lost its All Star shortstop and just... replaced him? like that would be impossible what team could ever do that twitter.com/JoezMcfLy/stat… can you imagine if a team lost its All Star shortstop and just... replaced him? like that would be impossible what team could ever do that twitter.com/JoezMcfLy/stat…

Alex Hernandez @a2thax @JoezMcfLy Sign Correa, when Volpe is ready, bring him up to play 3B, package Peraza with few others to get a SP or OF. @JoezMcfLy Sign Correa, when Volpe is ready, bring him up to play 3B, package Peraza with few others to get a SP or OF.

Others responded with nothing more than a shrug of the shoulders. "It's good to be king," as the old adage goes. The Yankees are still the undisputed kings of baseball, having won 27 World Series titles.

Mike @ESLprofessor92 JoezMcfly🇩🇴 @JoezMcfLy Its 12:36am and im here thinkin “Have the Yankees really developed only 1 Position player STAR IN 17 Fucking years!??!. Pls tell me i missed someone since Cano.Bro if we dont hit on 2 of this prospects as stars then what are we really doing here. Shits a joke Its 12:36am and im here thinkin “Have the Yankees really developed only 1 Position player STAR IN 17 Fucking years!??!. Pls tell me i missed someone since Cano.Bro if we dont hit on 2 of this prospects as stars then what are we really doing here. Shits a joke https://t.co/gqPtmO9PWT You're just noticing now that the yankees have completely abandoned the farm philosophy? twitter.com/JoezMcfLy/stat… You're just noticing now that the yankees have completely abandoned the farm philosophy? twitter.com/JoezMcfLy/stat…

TheRealestPolo @RealestPolo @JoezMcfLy Why worry about developing players when you can just buy them??!! @JoezMcfLy Why worry about developing players when you can just buy them??!!

Stalz 🔔🦅 @tstalz26 JoezMcfly🇩🇴 @JoezMcfLy Its 12:36am and im here thinkin “Have the Yankees really developed only 1 Position player STAR IN 17 Fucking years!??!. Pls tell me i missed someone since Cano.Bro if we dont hit on 2 of this prospects as stars then what are we really doing here. Shits a joke Its 12:36am and im here thinkin “Have the Yankees really developed only 1 Position player STAR IN 17 Fucking years!??!. Pls tell me i missed someone since Cano.Bro if we dont hit on 2 of this prospects as stars then what are we really doing here. Shits a joke https://t.co/gqPtmO9PWT Mainly because the Yankees don’t let their prospects develop. They use their “potential” in trade talks to get washed superstars. twitter.com/joezmcfly/stat… Mainly because the Yankees don’t let their prospects develop. They use their “potential” in trade talks to get washed superstars. twitter.com/joezmcfly/stat…

And yet, why the Yankees may have 16 more world championships than the next-best team -- the St. Louis Cardinals, with 11. More than a few New Yorkers have noticed that their team hasn't won a title since 2009.

Nate K @natek109 @JoezMcfLy That's on par for a team that hasn't made any recent world series. @JoezMcfLy That's on par for a team that hasn't made any recent world series.

New York Yankees hoping to buck the recent trend

Anthony Volpe #7 and Jasson Dominguez #12 of the American League line up before the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game

The Yankees' No. 3 prospect, infielder Oswald Peraza, came up and hit .306 in 18 regular-season games last season while also seeing some time in the playoffs.

Many New York fans, however, believe that the one-two punch of infielder Anthony Volpe and outfielder Jasson Dominguez will break the Yankees' streak of poor position player development.

Volpe is widely regarded as a top-10 prospect in all of baseball. He could see time with the big club this season if New York does not address the shortstop position through free agency or trade.

Dominguez, a hulking outfielder in the mold of Judge, is expected to make his Yankee Stadium debut next season.

What do you think? Will the Yankees snap their player development drought, or should they continue in a familiar pattern of dealing with prospects for known major-league stars?

Poll : 0 votes