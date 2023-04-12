The New York Yankees are in Cleveland to finish off the rubbermatch of a three-game set against the Cleveland Guardians. After both teams exchanged wins, the Yankees are keen to pick up a victory as they continue to slump down the AL East table.

In the first inning of play, Guardians hitter Josh Naylor hit a ball to center field. Aaron Hicks, who is appearing in just his sixth game of the season, tracked the ball well and executed an impressive diving snag, and Naylor was awarded a sac-fly.

However, as the play was shown on the scoreboard at Progressive Field, fans as well as the umpire crew noticed that the ball slipped out of Hicks' glove and touched the ground.

Gabe @PlayoffTanaka_ The Guardians didn't challenge the play, they showed it on the scoreboard and it clearly wasn't a catch so the umpires just decided to ignore the rules and let the Guardians challenge anyway lmfao The Guardians didn't challenge the play, they showed it on the scoreboard and it clearly wasn't a catch so the umpires just decided to ignore the rules and let the Guardians challenge anyway lmfao https://t.co/4hdUfcNe0C

According to MLB standards, the only plays that can be overturned without an official review is a home run or a double that appears to be a home run. The umpires, however, overturned the ruling without a review.

The overturned call resulted in an RBI single for Josh Naylor, and the Guardians tacked on another in the first to make it 2-0 in their favor.

Jimmy Randazzo @JimmyRandazzo The MLB completely just gave the Guardians 2 runs. The umpires need to be suspended for 2 games. Game is far from over. Let’s go Yankees. The MLB completely just gave the Guardians 2 runs. The umpires need to be suspended for 2 games. Game is far from over. Let’s go Yankees. https://t.co/8KJEKJ2PJG

Furthermore, a new rule that has only been commissioned this season gives managers a 15-second window to challenge. If that period of time elapses without a challenge, the manager is out of luck.

vinnie @VinRBI @PlayoffTanaka_ Sucks for the Yankees and not fair, but the league should do this more often. Who cares if it’s a few seconds after the arbitrary cut off? Just get the call right. The more correct calls they have, the better it is for the game imo @PlayoffTanaka_ Sucks for the Yankees and not fair, but the league should do this more often. Who cares if it’s a few seconds after the arbitrary cut off? Just get the call right. The more correct calls they have, the better it is for the game imo

Understandably, New York Yankees fans are livid about this rather blatant breach of MLB rules. Some have even suggested that the MLB is behind the Cleveland Guardians, the youngest team in the league.

Addison @YankeeWRLD The MLB Umpires Association is singing We are Cleveland and has a shrine dedicated to the Guardians at their headquarters, this is fucking bullshit The MLB Umpires Association is singing We are Cleveland and has a shrine dedicated to the Guardians at their headquarters, this is fucking bullshit

Matt Damon @matty_damonn @PlayoffTanaka_ Umpires need to be held responsible for this, especially the crew chief who allowed this to happen. The rules clearly state that you only have fifteen seconds to challenge a play, and CLE did not challenge the play in time. This is utter blasphemous...game can be protested right? @PlayoffTanaka_ Umpires need to be held responsible for this, especially the crew chief who allowed this to happen. The rules clearly state that you only have fifteen seconds to challenge a play, and CLE did not challenge the play in time. This is utter blasphemous...game can be protested right?

Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected for arguing the overturning. Although the right call may have been made in the end, the umpires clearly did not have grounds to overturn the original call.

Extend Bieber @LoftonToHOF @PlayoffTanaka_ What is the point of having these rules if they’re only gonna enforce them sometimes @PlayoffTanaka_ What is the point of having these rules if they’re only gonna enforce them sometimes

Peter Barry @Pbarry04 @PlayoffTanaka_ It’s so funny how they just blatantly went against the rules @PlayoffTanaka_ It’s so funny how they just blatantly went against the rules 😭

The Guardians are currently leading the New York Yankees by a score of 3-2 in the fifth inning. Following the series, the Yankees will return home to play host to the Minnesota Twins in a weekend series.

The New York Yankees have good reason to be upset at this one

Whether or not the call that was made is correct, there needs to be a proper channel for overturning botched calls. If umpires can arbitrarily enact and redact calls based on the mood in the stadium, then they are going against their very raison d'etre.

