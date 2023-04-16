Giancarlo Stanton's hamstring issue is the latest addition to the New York Yankees' injury woes as he is placed on the 10-day injury list as announced by the team. His return date hasn't been announced by the team, although it is expected that the DH will take the usual recovery time for a hamstring injury.

Giancarlo Stanton has been a vital figure for the New York Yankees since he was traded to the team after a 50-home-run season with the Miami Marlins back in 2017. The 33-year-old has had his fair share of injuries in New York. The Yanks have used Stanton in a DH role for this very reason, not overworking him in any way.

Stanton suffered this particular injury in Saturday's doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins. Having already homered in the game, Stanton was looking to tie the score in his fourth at-bat. Scampering through to second base, the 2017 National League MVP appeared to pull up and was taken off for a pinch runner.

The New York Yankees management has experimented with Stanton in the outfield this season, but his primary role remains as a designated hitter. Oswald Peraza has been called up to the 40-man roster in his place. DJ LeMahieu is expected to replace Stanton as the DH.

Nonetheless, fans took to Twitter to express their unhappiness at seeing a star player get injured again.

Bryan @Bryan_Keeley1 @TalkinYanks @Jim_Duquette how many players are on the IL that cashman has traded for @TalkinYanks @Jim_Duquette how many players are on the IL that cashman has traded for 💀💀

Hoodie Rizzo @IPAPapi @TalkinYanks @Jim_Duquette Vintage Stanton. Will be on the IL for two weeks and come back to hit .210 for a month. @TalkinYanks @Jim_Duquette Vintage Stanton. Will be on the IL for two weeks and come back to hit .210 for a month. https://t.co/H3P28oWKdx

YankeesMuse @YankeesMuse @TalkinYanks @Jim_Duquette Better to get his injury over with now than September I guess @TalkinYanks @Jim_Duquette Better to get his injury over with now than September I guess

schrammy @punner96 @TalkinYanks @Jim_Duquette Wouldn't be a yankees regular season without stanton hitting the IL. @TalkinYanks @Jim_Duquette Wouldn't be a yankees regular season without stanton hitting the IL.

Angry Cole @angry_gcole Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Aaron Boone says that Giancarlo Stanton is going on the IL with a hamstring strain, per @Jim_Duquette Aaron Boone says that Giancarlo Stanton is going on the IL with a hamstring strain, per @Jim_Duquette Lasting 15 games before going on the IL is a win in my book twitter.com/TalkinYanks/st… Lasting 15 games before going on the IL is a win in my book twitter.com/TalkinYanks/st…

Giancarlo Stanton frustrated with injuries at the New York Yankees

The list of injuries seems to continue for Giancarlo Stanton, who is yet to play a healthy regular season with the Yankees since 2018. Majorly lower-body injuries have limited Stanton's time, playing only 290 from a possible 546 regular-season games. He got an All-Star nod last season, yet only played in 110 games, being on and off the roster with ankle and Achilles trouble.

