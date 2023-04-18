When Josh Donaldson arrived at the New York Yankees in March 2022, fans thought that the 37-year old former MVP still had a bit of life left in him.

However, after Donaldson walked it off for his team on opening day, the third baseman fell into a slump. By mid-July, he was hitting under the .200 mark.

Donaldson finished the 2022 MLB season hitting .222/.308/.374 with 15 home runs and 62 RBIs. Donaldson's 2022 offensive figures represented the worst of his career.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Alongside Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Donaldson came to the Yankees in a trade with the Minnesota Twins that sent Gary Sanchez and infielder Gio Urshela. Urshela ended up putting up similar numbers to Donaldson in 2022.

This past offseason, Urshela signed a one-year deal worth $8.4 million with the Los Angeles Angels. Through the first 14 games of the 2023 season, Urshela has hit .327/.362/.418 with a home run and 8 RBIs. This means that Urshela is the best hitter on the Angels so far, ahead of both Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout.

ZT @NY_EvilEmpire Reminder that we traded Gio for a 37 year old, $25 mil, Josh Donaldson. Takes a special kind of stupid to execute that deal Reminder that we traded Gio for a 37 year old, $25 mil, Josh Donaldson. Takes a special kind of stupid to execute that deal https://t.co/cLQm7yqw41

"Reminder that we traded Gio for a 37 year old, $25 mil, Josh Donaldson. Takes a special kind of stupid to execute that deal" - ZT

Understandably, New York Yankees fans are livid at this. In three years with the Yankees, Urshela hit .290 with 41 home runs and brilliantly executed his role as a utility infielder.

Dom @BronxBmbrz @NY_EvilEmpire I knew this was an awful trade the second it happened and I still hate it @NY_EvilEmpire I knew this was an awful trade the second it happened and I still hate it

sheffsaysftwatter @sheffsaysftwat1 If Josh Donaldson wasn’t horrible I wouldn’t give a shit what he tweets. I’ve never seen a more washed up Yankee. More washed than Vernon Wells and Kevin Youkilis. He’s worse If Josh Donaldson wasn’t horrible I wouldn’t give a shit what he tweets. I’ve never seen a more washed up Yankee. More washed than Vernon Wells and Kevin Youkilis. He’s worse

Both Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa have struggled since their arrival in New York. Kiner-Falefa appeared in 134 games for the Yankees last season, but after hitting .261 with 4 home runs, calls for him to be deposed grew louder and louder.

CindySellsVero @SellsVero @NY_EvilEmpire How many triple plays has Donaldson started as a Yankee? I think I remember 3 with Gio. @NY_EvilEmpire How many triple plays has Donaldson started as a Yankee? I think I remember 3 with Gio.

So far in 2022, Josh Donaldson has only managed to hit .125 with a single home run. Although manager Aaron Boone has steadfastly defended his third baseman, there is only so much he can do before fan discontent reaches a fever pitch.

L1KE CLOCKWORK @L1KE_CL0CKW0RK @NY_EvilEmpire Still can’t believe when cashman said gio is “no Josh Donaldson”. Yeah no kidding Josh sucks! @NY_EvilEmpire Still can’t believe when cashman said gio is “no Josh Donaldson”. Yeah no kidding Josh sucks!

Corey Hall @Hallsey9918 @NY_EvilEmpire Still can’t believe Cashman pulled that shit… he should be in pinstripes right now. What an infield that would be with him at 3rd. @NY_EvilEmpire Still can’t believe Cashman pulled that shit… he should be in pinstripes right now. What an infield that would be with him at 3rd.

Ryan Echevarria @ryanech @NY_EvilEmpire It still hurts. I remember when Machado was a free agent and I was the haters “we don’t need Machado, that Gio kid is special!” @NY_EvilEmpire It still hurts. I remember when Machado was a free agent and I was the haters “we don’t need Machado, that Gio kid is special!”

Retirement may be in Josh Donaldson's near future

It's fair to say that fans will probably never see the version of Josh Donaldson who hit 41 home runs and a league-best 123 RBIs in 2015.

With only one year left on his four-year, $92 million contract, it is looking increasingly likely that Donaldson will throw in the towel when his time with the Yankees expires.

If he keeps hitting the way he has been, the time for him to hang up his glove might come even sooner.

Poll : 0 votes