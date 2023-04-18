When Josh Donaldson arrived at the New York Yankees in March 2022, fans thought that the 37-year old former MVP still had a bit of life left in him.
However, after Donaldson walked it off for his team on opening day, the third baseman fell into a slump. By mid-July, he was hitting under the .200 mark.
Donaldson finished the 2022 MLB season hitting .222/.308/.374 with 15 home runs and 62 RBIs. Donaldson's 2022 offensive figures represented the worst of his career.
Alongside Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Donaldson came to the Yankees in a trade with the Minnesota Twins that sent Gary Sanchez and infielder Gio Urshela. Urshela ended up putting up similar numbers to Donaldson in 2022.
This past offseason, Urshela signed a one-year deal worth $8.4 million with the Los Angeles Angels. Through the first 14 games of the 2023 season, Urshela has hit .327/.362/.418 with a home run and 8 RBIs. This means that Urshela is the best hitter on the Angels so far, ahead of both Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout.
"Reminder that we traded Gio for a 37 year old, $25 mil, Josh Donaldson. Takes a special kind of stupid to execute that deal" - ZT
Understandably, New York Yankees fans are livid at this. In three years with the Yankees, Urshela hit .290 with 41 home runs and brilliantly executed his role as a utility infielder.
Both Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa have struggled since their arrival in New York. Kiner-Falefa appeared in 134 games for the Yankees last season, but after hitting .261 with 4 home runs, calls for him to be deposed grew louder and louder.
So far in 2022, Josh Donaldson has only managed to hit .125 with a single home run. Although manager Aaron Boone has steadfastly defended his third baseman, there is only so much he can do before fan discontent reaches a fever pitch.
Retirement may be in Josh Donaldson's near future
It's fair to say that fans will probably never see the version of Josh Donaldson who hit 41 home runs and a league-best 123 RBIs in 2015.
With only one year left on his four-year, $92 million contract, it is looking increasingly likely that Donaldson will throw in the towel when his time with the Yankees expires.
If he keeps hitting the way he has been, the time for him to hang up his glove might come even sooner.