The sky is falling once again in Yankee Nation as the New York Yankees ho-hummed their way to a 6-1 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Monday night.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone, more and more at a loss at how to explain his team's shortcomings, told reporters after the game:

"We're the Yankees. We've got to find a way to be better than that."

For the second-straight game, the New York Yankees were nearly shut out before squeaking out a lone run in the ninth innings. The team has scored six runs total over its last four games, resulting in three losses and one win.

The Yankees are 13-10 after Monday's loss and sit in fourth place in the ultra-competitive American League East. While New York is seven games behind the Tampa Bay Rays and their MLB-best 20-3 record, the Yankees are just 1-1/2 games out of last place in the division.

As Aaron Boone continues to go on about the Yankee mystique, more and more fans are tuning out from the empty speeches.

BillySS @BillySS @BryanHoch It's always the same speech. It gets repetitive and tiresome. Get rid of dead weight and call up guys who would actually appreciate being on an MLB roster.. the Yankees haven't acted like the Yankees in a while. @BryanHoch It's always the same speech. It gets repetitive and tiresome. Get rid of dead weight and call up guys who would actually appreciate being on an MLB roster.. the Yankees haven't acted like the Yankees in a while.

Aaron Boone has been the manager of the New York Yankees since 2018. He owns a 440-291 record in his time at the helm. That's an impressive record for most managers, but in the Bronx, it doesn't mean much without a World Series championship.

For an organization with 27 World Series titles to its name, the Yankees have not won a championship since 2009. It's the longest drought for New York since 1979-1996. With every loss, that last championship creeps further away, and the seat gets a little hotter for the manager.

nathan @nathan1569420 @BryanHoch cant say that anymore after the past decade. tonight’s game was nothing new if you’ve been watching the past few years @BryanHoch cant say that anymore after the past decade. tonight’s game was nothing new if you’ve been watching the past few years

Julio j. Martinez @Wholeeohh88 @BryanHoch Thats the type of arrogance thats held the team back for such a long time…baseball is about game not name…teams do not fear the brand @BryanHoch Thats the type of arrogance thats held the team back for such a long time…baseball is about game not name…teams do not fear the brand

On the Yankees' hitting woes through much of April, Aaron Boone told reporters:

"Part of that is the ebb and flow, but part of that is also we gotta kick it in and be a little better, figure it out."

Generalizations as such are not sitting well with New Yorkers, who want real answers to questions about what is plaguing their team.

Adam Tomanelli @atomanelli @BryanHoch Yeah whatever - broken record from a broken manager of a broken team. @BryanHoch Yeah whatever - broken record from a broken manager of a broken team.

Aaron Boone has two 100-win seasons to his name as Yankees manager, and New York came up just one victory short with 99 wins in 2022. However, the Bronx Bombers have not gone to the World Series since Boone took over as manager, having made it to the American League Championship Series twice, but losing to the Houston Astros on both occasions.

bader supporter @BRINGWADEBACK @BryanHoch it has been the same old response. I could recite this in my sleep 🫤 @BryanHoch it has been the same old response. I could recite this in my sleep 🫤

Joanna Priel @Joanna2Mom @BryanHoch Really don't stand a chance with this team, and the way they are playing they will be in last place soon. @BryanHoch Really don't stand a chance with this team, and the way they are playing they will be in last place soon.

Aaron Boone, New York Yankees at a crossroads?

Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout

Time will tell how much longer Boone will remain as Yankees manager. His predecessor, Joe Girardi, who managed the team's last World Series-winning team, was let go by the team following the 2017 season after not being able to duplicate the feat.

