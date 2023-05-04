The New York Yankees' injury curse continues as outfielder Harrison Bader and utility man Oswald Peraza were both forced from a pyrrhic 10-inning, 4-3 win against the Cleveland Guardians.
Bader had just returned to the team on Tuesday after recovering from an oblique injury suffered in Spring Training. He was nearing the end of his second game of the season when he collided with fellow outfielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa while attempting to field a fly ball in the ninth inning.
Just minutes later, in the bottom of the ninth inning, the team lost Peraza too. After coming on to pinch-run for Anthony Rizzo, Peraza limped off the field after stealing second base.
The New York Yankees managed to finally defeat Cleveland in the 10th as Jose Trevino drove home Oswaldo Cabrera on an RBI single. However, in the words of Thanos, it cost the team, "Everything".
It's been a season saturated with injuries for the New York Yankees. Two of the team's biggest bats, Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge, are currently on the injury list.
No one seemingly knows when the Yankees' prized free-agent pitching acquisition Carlos Rodon will take the mound. Relievers Tommy Kahnle, Colten Brewer, Jonathan Loaisiga, Scott Effross and Lou Trivino are all out injured — with Trivino and Effross both lost for the season.
Starting pitchers Frankie Montas and Luis Severino are also on the mend, as is reviled third baseman and former star slugger Josh Donaldson.
The team is having to field makeshift lineups, forcing players into less-than-familiar positions. Kiner-Falefa is a career infielder who has been pressed into outfield duty this season.
Of course, New York Yankees fans are not irrationally throwing flaming balls of hate at manager Aaron Boone due to circumstances beyond his control... or, well, they are.
New York Yankees somehow staying afloat so far
It's been a wretched season for the Yankees. Yet somehow, the team is keeping its collective head above water so far.
Wednesday's win upped the team's record to 17-15 on the season. While that is only good enough for last place in the ultra-competitive American League East, that same record would have New York just one-half game out of first place in the AL Central, and two games off the lead in the AL West.