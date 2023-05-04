The New York Yankees' injury curse continues as outfielder Harrison Bader and utility man Oswald Peraza were both forced from a pyrrhic 10-inning, 4-3 win against the Cleveland Guardians.

Bader had just returned to the team on Tuesday after recovering from an oblique injury suffered in Spring Training. He was nearing the end of his second game of the season when he collided with fellow outfielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa while attempting to field a fly ball in the ninth inning.

Bryan Hoch ⚾️ @BryanHoch Harrison Bader is coming out of the game. Collided with Isiah Kiner-Falefa in pursuit of a shallow pop, appeared to get a knee to the head. Harrison Bader is coming out of the game. Collided with Isiah Kiner-Falefa in pursuit of a shallow pop, appeared to get a knee to the head.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Just minutes later, in the bottom of the ninth inning, the team lost Peraza too. After coming on to pinch-run for Anthony Rizzo, Peraza limped off the field after stealing second base.

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner Oswald Peraza just stole second base but awkwardly came up lame.



Peraza is now coming out of the game. Oswald Peraza just stole second base but awkwardly came up lame. Peraza is now coming out of the game.

The New York Yankees managed to finally defeat Cleveland in the 10th as Jose Trevino drove home Oswaldo Cabrera on an RBI single. However, in the words of Thanos, it cost the team, "Everything".

Mike Schubert @Schubes17 @BryanHoch What sort of curse is bestowed upon this team @BryanHoch What sort of curse is bestowed upon this team

It's been a season saturated with injuries for the New York Yankees. Two of the team's biggest bats, Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge, are currently on the injury list.

No one seemingly knows when the Yankees' prized free-agent pitching acquisition Carlos Rodon will take the mound. Relievers Tommy Kahnle, Colten Brewer, Jonathan Loaisiga, Scott Effross and Lou Trivino are all out injured — with Trivino and Effross both lost for the season.

Starting pitchers Frankie Montas and Luis Severino are also on the mend, as is reviled third baseman and former star slugger Josh Donaldson.

The team is having to field makeshift lineups, forcing players into less-than-familiar positions. Kiner-Falefa is a career infielder who has been pressed into outfield duty this season.

mark moncher @mmonch26 @BryanHoch That’s what happens when you have a guy playing left field not realizing you have the best defensive centerfielder around and he should not be going anywhere near the ball. @BryanHoch That’s what happens when you have a guy playing left field not realizing you have the best defensive centerfielder around and he should not be going anywhere near the ball.

Shallow Pockets Hal @YPostseason @BryanHoch The career infielder collided with Bader. I think I have that somewhere on my Bingo card… @BryanHoch The career infielder collided with Bader. I think I have that somewhere on my Bingo card…

Of course, New York Yankees fans are not irrationally throwing flaming balls of hate at manager Aaron Boone due to circumstances beyond his control... or, well, they are.

New York Yankees somehow staying afloat so far

Oswald Peraza #91 of the New York Yankees and Andres Gimenez #0 of the Cleveland Guardians react after a play at second base during the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium

It's been a wretched season for the Yankees. Yet somehow, the team is keeping its collective head above water so far.

Wednesday's win upped the team's record to 17-15 on the season. While that is only good enough for last place in the ultra-competitive American League East, that same record would have New York just one-half game out of first place in the AL Central, and two games off the lead in the AL West.

Poll : 0 votes