New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes had an “incredible experience” at the NBA Eastern Conference Finals. Cortes had a stellar fanboy moment with Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem, a glimpse of which he shared on his social media handle.

Cortes posted a video on Instagram where he can be seen hugging Haslem during the game. Cortes also accompanied the post with a beautiful message for Haslem, calling him “Captain of the 305.”

“What an incredible experience and human being. Captain of the 305 !!! I respect and admire everything you do.” – Nestor Cortes

Boston easily defeated the Miami Heat 127-102 to bring the Miami Heat's series record to 1-1. But Cortes Jr. continued to support the Heat on Twitter despite this.

Nestor Cortes @Cortes_1210 Miami Heat in 6!! Miami Heat in 6!!

Cortes made his MLB debut in 2018 with the Baltimore Orioles.

Nestor Cortes’ heart belongs to Miami

Cortes, who was born in Cuba, moved with his family to Hialeah, Florida, a suburb of Miami, thus it's likely that he grew up a devoted Miami Heat supporter. It is safe to assume that Cortes is a Miami sports fan since he had tweets regarding the Miami Dolphins in addition to the Miami Heat.

Many people find it strange that Cortes is still active on Twitter so soon after his previous offensive and racist messages were revealed. Earlier in the week, Cortes deleted the offensive tweet and offered an apology.

The memories and the brotherhood we created this year was the most important thing to me. To the fans, thank you for your support all year long. What an incredible atmosphere it was at Yankee stadium all year long. 2022 is a year I will be able to hold onto for the rest of my life. Next year we will strive for #28 as Yankee fans and the city of New York will be too. - Nasty Nestor 🔥" – Nestor Cortes

Cortes Jr. has already spent three seasons with the Yankees despite playing in the major leagues for just five full seasons. After four years in the Yankees organization, New York took the left-handed pitcher in the 2013 high school draft.

The Orioles then chose Cortes in the 2018 Rule 5 Draft. After the 2018 season, Baltimore sent him back to New York, where he played for the remainder of the 2019 campaign in the pinstripes.

