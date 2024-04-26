New York Yankees game today: TV schedule, channel, record, and Yankees schedule 2024

The New York Yankees are off to great start in 2024. They are currently in the second position in the American League East division. After a below par 82-80 season in 2023, this start was much needed for the Yankees who were desperate for their batting lineup to fire.
Early on in the season, New York was dealt a major blow as ace Gerrit Cole was ruled out for the first few months due to injury. However, the pitching has been able to stabilize the ship along with a strong batting performance that has seen new addition, Juan Soto, settle in nicely in the top of the order.
Yankees game today
Is there a Yankees game today?
Yes, the Yankees have a game today against the Milwaukee Brewers.
What channel is the Yankees game on today?
The Yankees game will be available on the YES Network that regularly covers games for the team during the season. MLB Network will also broadcast out-of-market games.
What time is the Yankees game today?
The Yankees will take the field around 8.10 p.m. Eastern Time tonight.
What place are the Yankees in right now?
The Yankees are currently in second place in the AL East. The Baltimore Orioles currently occupy the first spot.
Did the Yankees win last night?
The Yankees lost to the Oakland Athletics in last night's game. The A's split the four-game series with a 3-1 win with a strong performance that silenced a strong Yankees lineup. New York managed just 12 runs over the course of four games.
What is the Yankees record?
The Bombers currently have a 17-9 record with a .659 PCT.
Where is the Yankees stadium?
Yankees Stadium is located in the Bronx borough of New York City.
Yankees stats 2023
- Batting Average: .227
- Home Runs: 219
- RBI: 650
- OBP: .304
- Hits: 1207
- OPS: .701
- Innings Pitched: 1439.2
- Wins: 82
- Strikeouts: 1439
- ERA: 635
