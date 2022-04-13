New York Yankees great Alex Rodriguez spotted at NBA play-in game with new girlfriend, couple's antics go viral

New York Yankees legend and Hall of Fame hopeful Alex Rodriguez has certainly been enjoying his retirement. A playoff berth was on the line at the LA Clippers vs Minnesota Timberwolves game with, but Alex Rodriguez and his new girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett, stole the show when they were seen celebrating Minnesota's victory. This is not the first time the New York Yankees legend has been spotted with Kathryne Padgett, which seemingly confirms their coupling.

Dan Katz, known as Big Cat on Twitter, shared a clip of the happy couple.

Big Cat @BarstoolBigCat Someone’s getting his groove back! J-Lo must be sick! Someone’s getting his groove back! J-Lo must be sick! https://t.co/DVMFAW2Emk

It was announced in 2021 that Alex Rodriguez will be part of the new ownership group for the Minnesota Timberwolves, so seeing him courtside is not a surprise.

Alex Rodriguez is living his best life

As if being one of the best baseball players of his generation wasn't enough for Alex Rodriguez, he insisted on continuing his self-improvement long after his MLB career. The 14-time All-Star and three-time MVP accounted for 696 home runs in his 22-year career, good for fourth on the All-Time list. In the time since his retirement, the man drafted by the Seattle Mariners founded A-Rod Corp, his own investment firm.

This specific game that the happy couple attended was a special form of chaos. Between one of the best players on the floor underperforming, LA Clippers owner Steven Ballmer showcasing his usual enthusiasm, and a protestor gluing herself to the court to protest the current Minnesota Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor, it's a night in NBA history that won't soon be forgotten.

A-Rod and his business partner Marc Lore will be taking ownership of the Minnesota Timberwolves in a few years' time, as explained by Sarah Spain via a tweet.

Sarah Spain @SarahSpain Darren Rovell @darrenrovell



Taylor sold the Timberwolves 265 days ago to Marc Lore & Alex Rodriguez.



Taylor sold the Timberwolves 265 days ago to Marc Lore & Alex Rodriguez.

"Not technically, no. He sold an initial transfer of 20% stake in the club to them last year. He's still the majority owner until Lore & ARod take advantage of their contractual right to buy 20% more this year and another 40% next year, when they will become majority owners." -@ SarahSpain

While Alex Rodriguez stole the headlines after the NBA play-in games, he looks forward to being courtside and watching his team perform in the playoffs, and maybe even secure an upset victory in the first series.

