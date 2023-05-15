Create

New York Yankees icon Alex Rodriguez professes his love for girlfriend with a special Mother's Day bouquet

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Modified May 15, 2023 22:55 GMT
Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors - Game Two
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 04: Alex Rodriguez sits alongside his girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro during the second quarter in game two of the Western Conference Semifinal Playoffs between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on May 04, 2023 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

In a heartwarming display of affection, former New York Yankees shortstop Alex Rodriguez melted hearts this Mother's Day as he went above and beyond to express his love for his girlfriend.

He presented his beloved partner, Jaclyn Cordeiro, with a stunning bouquet, leaving her impressed. The former 2009 World Series champion also made an effort to send a flower card message to put a smile on Cordeiro's face.

"Happy Mothers Day, Love," read the note.

Next, Miss Cordeiro took to Instagram Story to post a picture of the lovely flowers showing appreciation for Rodriguez's sweet gesture.

Not to forget, she also tagged him, leaving no chance for her IG followers to delve into the guessing game.

Alex Rodriguez surprised girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro on Mother's Day.

A-Rod's new lady love Jaclyn is a single mother. She has two teenage daughters, Bella and Savana.

Rodriguez and Cordeiro were first spotted together in October 2022. They went Instagram official in December 2022.

Ever since the pair have been spotted at the 2023 Super Bowl and several NBA games.

Alex Rodriguez called his mother the "GOAT" on 2023 Mother's Day

Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees: NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 12: Alex of the New York Yankees kisses his mother, Lourdes Rodriguez, during a presentation in his honor before the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2016, in New York City. (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)

Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez loves his mother, Lourdes Rodriguez. She is a strong lady who single-handedly raised him by working two jobs after his father, Victor, bailed on Alex and his half-siblings when he was nine.

Taking to Instagram, A-Rod wrote:

"To my Queen and GOAT Dona Lourdes."
Alex's Mother's Day post dedicated to his mum.

The former MLB slugger also wished his sister, Susy, a happy Mother's Day.

Edited by Windy Goodloe
