New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter recently took a dig at former New York Giants star Michael Strahan's age. The duo were spending time together at the 2023 Derek Jeter Celebrity Invitational in the Bahamas, engaging in a game of golf. Jeter decided to show his comedic nature by directing his humor toward Strahan:

"I grew up watching Michael Strahan. All those people ... did you grow up watching him too?"

Michael was caught off guard by Derek's unexpected remark and quickly retaliated with a comeback of his own:

"He's trying to make me feel old, man."

Strahan handled the joke with ease and shared a video of the humorous conversation on his Instagram account.

"Got roasted for my age???? At least it was for a good cause, Turn 2. No I didn't hear you, Paige Spiranac but that was COLD BLOODED!! 😂😂😂" - Michael Strahan

Strahan is just three years older than Jeter. Currently, the former is 51 years old and the MLB Hall of Famer is 48.

Jeter made his MLB debut in 1995, while Strahan made his NFL debut in 1993.

Paige Spiranac joined forces with Derek Jeter to troll Michael Strahan

Paige Spiranac of the United States poses for photographs on Day One of the Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic at Emirates Golf Club on May 01, 2019, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Former pro-golfer and social media sensation Paige Spiranac was an attendee at the highly-anticipated Derek Jeter Invitational (DJI) 2023.

Miss Spiranac was present at the scene when Jeter made a remark about Strahan's age. In a fascinating twist, she teamed up with the legendary New York Yankees figure to mock Michael Strahan.

"I wasn't even alive then," Paige mentioned fueling the hysterical exchange.

Currently, Spiranc is 30 years old, which makes her 21 years younger than the NFL icon.

