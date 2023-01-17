New York Yankees star Derek Jeter recently appeared in the latest issue of GQ. In an interview with GQ correspondent Brett Martin, Jeter recalled the thrill of enjoying his newfound success during his rookie season in the Big Apple.

Derek shares:

“New York was the center of the universe. The Knicks had good teams. The Rangers had won. Then hip-hop took it to another level: Puff, Jay-Z. Now here come the Yankees, and we dominated for a period of time. It just seemed like all eyes were on New York and all eyes were on us."

He added how rousing the entire experience was for him.

"It was heady for a 20-year-old sudden star. “You’d go to clubs or lounges and everyone was there. People you grew up watching: Denzel. Jack Nicholson."

" And they come over to you. They know you on a first-name basis! It’s a surreal experience when you’re that young and you’re having success. I don’t know if I can articulate how weird it is.”

"GQ Sports Style Hall of Fame." - Derek Jeter

Alongside legendary athletes like Allen Iverson and Deion Sanders, Derek was inducted into the GQ Sports Style Hall of Fame with the first batch of honorees.

Derek Jeter reveals he doesn't miss being on the mound

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 08: Derek Jeter #2 of the New York Yankees gets the force out against J.D. Drew #7 of the Boston Red Sox during their game on June 8, 2011 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

It has been eight years since New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter retired from the MLB after playing for 20 years.

In 2017, the Yankees retired his jersey number "2" and in 2020, Jeter was enshrined in the prestigious Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.

Now, looking back at his illustrious MLB career, Derek opened up in the latest GQ interview that he doesn't miss being on the diamond.

When GQ reporter Brett Martin questioned him on whether he longs to return to the field, Jeter replied by saying:

“Playing?! No! Maybe for the first few years if I could have woken up and played in the World Series, I would have. But I played 20 years! There hasn’t been a day I’ve missed playing the game.”

Post-retirement from MLB, Derek Jeter tied the knot with Sports Illustrated fame, Hannah Davis, in 2016. Ever since, the pair have welcomed three daughters together, Bella Raine, Story Grey, and River Rose.

