New York Yankees legend and Hall Of Famer Derek Jeter took to Twitter to share some exciting news with his fans and followers. The former shortstop announced that he and his wife Hannah Jeter have welcomed a lovely addition to their family - their fourth child.

"Welcome to the world lil man!!," wrote Jeter on Twitter breaking the good news to his 406.2 K followers.

Derek and his wife have kept the newborn's name, Kaius. The baby boy was born on May 5.

The couple's new arrival comes just over a year after they welcomed their third child, a daughter named River Rose Jeter, in December 2021. They are also parents to two other daughters, Bella Raine and Story Grey, who were born in 2017 and 2019, respectively.

"Great to be back home at Yankee Stadium! Thanks to everyone for making it such a special night for me and my family. The girls had a blast and finally got their ice cream." - Derek Jeter

Derek and Hannah Davis, a former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model, tied the knot in 2016 after dating for several years. The couple have been notoriously private about their personal lives. In 2017, they confirmed they were expecting their first child together.

Fans of the Yankee great were quick to congratulate the couple on their new arrival, pouring messages of love and well-wishes to the Jeter family on the HOFer's Twitter post.

Derek Jeter's wife has always wanted a large family

Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah Davis walk off the field after the retirement ceremony of Derek Jeter's number 2 jersey at Yankee Stadium on May 14, 2017, in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

In February 2017, when Hannah was expecting her first child, Bella Raine, she opened up about the couple's desire to have a large family in an Extra TV interview.

"I want a team. Let’s just get through one and we’ll see how I feel,” Hannah shared. “A couple maybe … three or four.”

After a span of six years, Hannah's wish appears to have come true with the birth of her fourth child with the New York Yankees icon.

