"Happy Tuesday, and happy launch day for the ninth book" - New York Yankees living legend Derek Jeter announces the launch of his new book "Switch-Hitter" on Instagram

Derek Jeter, the former New York Yankees star, has announced the release of his new book "Switch-Hitter" on Instagram. The launch date was April 18, 2022.

"Switch-Hitter" is the ninth book in "The Contract" series. "The Contract" series has been written by Derek Jeter and co-authored by Paul Mantell.

"Happy Tuesday, and happy launch day for the ninth book in The Contract series: SWITCH-HITTER! As with all of the books in the series, we highlight one of Derek’s 10 Life Lessons – and this one is “Be a Leader, Follow the Leader.” Happy reading! Visit the link in bio to learn more." - Derek Jeter

Inspired by his childhood, "Switch-Hitter" is the ninth book in Jeter Publishing's New York Times bestselling middle-grade baseball series, which focuses on critical life lessons from Derek Jeter's Turn 2 Foundation.

Jeter is the author of multiple middle-grade baseball novels in addition to being a former New York Yankee, five-time World Series winner, and consummate professional athlete. Jeter's novels, which are partially based on his youth, praise all of the qualities that have made him such a well-liked player: sportsmanship, family love, and hard work.

The first eight books of "The Contract" series include the following:

1. "The Contract" (2014)

2. "Hit & Miss" (2015)

3. "Change Up" (2016)

4. "Fair Ball" (2017)

5. "Curveball" (2018)

6. "Fast Break" (2019)

7. "Strike Zone" (2020)

8. "Wind Up" (2021)

Derek Jeter's career highlights

Jeter was chosen out of high school by the Yankees in 1992, and he made his major league debut in 1995 at the age of 20. He became the Yankees' starting shortstop the next year, winning the Rookie of the Year award and helping the team win the 1996 World Series against the Atlanta Braves.

"On this day in 1995, Derek Jeter made his MLB debut for the Yankees. 20 seasons and 5 rings later, the Captain is destined for Cooperstown." - @ B/R Walk-Off

During the team's championship seasons of 1998–2000, Jeter continued to shine, setting many career highs in 1999, and winning the All-Star Game MVP and World Series MVP awards in 2000.

For most of his career, Jeter was among the American League leaders in hits and runs scored, and he was the Yankees' team captain from 2003 until his retirement in 2014.

From September 2017 until February 2022, he served as the chief executive officer (CEO) and part-owner of the Miami Marlins.

Jeter, a five-time World Series winner, is widely recognized as a pivotal contributor to the Yankees' late-1990s and early-2000s success due to his hitting, base-running, fielding, and leadership.

In his career, he achieved 14 All-Star selections, five Silver Slugger awards, five Gold Glove awards, two Hank Aaron Awards, and a Roberto Clemente Award.

Jeter was the 28th player in MLB history to reach 3,000 hits, and he concluded his career sixth all-time in hits and first among shortstops.

