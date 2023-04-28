The New York Yankees are well known to have some of the most firepower in their lineup this season, but there are some areas of weakness that they must address. Manager Aaron Boone admitted that they need to improve their left field, which is an area they have struggled with this season.

They have played Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera in the position so far this season, but none of them are naturally inclined to the position and the manager feels that it is an area they can improve on.

Left field is a critical position to defend on a baseball field, as it is responsible for covering a large amount of ground and making crucial plays in the outfield. Hicks is primarily a center fielder who has been a makeshift left fielder for the New York Yankees.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While he has not made many mistakes, it is not his best position on the field. Oswaldo is the Yankees' utility man and has done a decent job in left field. However, it is a position they can improve on and Aaron Boone admits that they need to get more out of that position.

The New York Yankees earned their latest victory against the Texas Rangers in which their weakness was exposed. The Rangers managed to score a couple of runs after hitting towards the left field position and the Yankees were not sharp enough to do anything about it.

Speaking on the left field situation, manager Aaron Boone said: "Yeah, we need to get more out if. No question. That's where there is that opportunity that exists right now. Who wants to grab it and take it? Because we need to get more there."

John Militano @JohnMilitano @TalkinYanks Aaron Boone is a complete fuck show with Hicks in left field. Where is Oswaldo ? @TalkinYanks Aaron Boone is a complete fuck show with Hicks in left field. Where is Oswaldo ?

How will the New York Yankees solve their issues at left field?

Aaron Boone's acknowledgment of the team's struggles in left field is an important step in addressing the issue. The New York Yankees have a number of options to consider, including calling up a minor-league player or exploring options for a trade for an established left fielder.

Ultimately, they need to do something to address areas of concern as the season goes on. Given the history of the team in MLB and the amount of funds available to the front office, fans expect nothing less than a championship-caliber team.

The Yankees have two more games against the Rangers coming up and it will be interesting to see what changes Boone comes up with. No doubt their main aim will be to win them both and climb up the AL East table.

Poll : 0 votes