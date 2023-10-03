It's been a roller-coaster season for New York Yankees rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe. As soon as he was named the opening day starter, the level of expectation and pressure skyrocketed, with some going as far as calling him the next Derek Jeter.

Although it may have been unfair for fans to place such enormous expectations on Volpe during his first MLB season, he showed flashes of his potential. Not only did Volpe show promise on offense, but his defensive abilities have impressed fans as well as his manager.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has supported Volpe throughout his rookie season, and now he's taken it a step further.

"The guy's gonna win the Gold Glove and he's gonna keep getting better," Boone said on the "Talkin' Yanks Podcast."

"Aaron Boone thinks Anthony Volpe will win the Gold Glove this season," @TalkinYanks tweeted.

Although Aaron Boone might just be praising the rookie, while also building his confidence heading into next season, it's worth a closer look into his defensive performance in 2023.

Volpe finisher with a .970 fielding percentage with 17 errors. Those errors left him with the sixth most in the entire MLB this season. This will likely keep him out of contention for the award.

A closer look at the offensive side of Anthony Volpe's rookie season with the New York Yankees

Anthony Volpe's season has been a series of ups and downs; however, he accomplished a feat that no rookie had done before in team history. Even in the star-studded history of the New York Yankees, which includes Derek Jeter, Volpe became the only player in team history to record 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in his rookie season.

Volpe appeared in 159 games for the New York Yankees, producing a .209 batting average with 21 home runs, 60 RBIs and 24 stolen bases. He will need to continue to improve his discipline at the plate; however, he flashed his potential in his first year.

