Just five days after he allowed seven runs in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles, New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino had another disappointing outing on Friday against the Houston Astros.

The game ended 7-3, with the Astros in complete control after scoring four runs in the first two innings off Severino. Following the performance, MLB analyst Jack Curry stated that the Yankees must now consider moving him to the bullpen.

Severino was signed by the Yankees as an international free agent in 2011 and went on to make his MLB debut for them in 2015. Since then, he has been a mainstay in their starting rotation, making the All-Star team twice during that time.

However, he has been struggling to find consistency this season and as it has progressed he only seems to be getting worse.

After a humiliating outing against the Baltimore Orioles where he gave away seven runs in the first inning, Severino could not do much to change his current form. The Dominican gave up a three-run home run in the first inning and followed it up by giving away an RBI hit-by-pitch in the second to make things worse.

While it was not the same humiliation he suffered a few days back, MLB analyst Jack Curry believes he should be moved to the bullpen to get back in form.

"I think the potential is definitely there to move him to the bullpen."

Astros tie series vs Yankees thanks to a disappointing Luis Severino performance

There is no doubt that the New York Yankees have suffered in recent weeks due to the out-of-form Luis Severino. While he has been a dependable starter in the past, he has not shown it this season, despite the management showing full confidence.

However, with the Yankees in contention for a Wild Card spot for the postseason, they now need to make a decision on their starting pitcher soon.

With the series tied against the Houston Astros, the Yankees will look to do everything they can to end it with a victory as they continue their quest for a postseason spot in the MLB.