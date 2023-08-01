In one of his recent posts, MLB analyst Jared Carrabis opened up about the disastrous situation that the New York Yankees are going through.

In his post, he drew parallels between the Undertaker vs. Goldberg match and the Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays match. Both the matches were a disaster of their own kind for the losing party.

In the old WWE match, wrestling legend Goldberg had failed to live up to his name and keep up the standard of his performance, as he eventually lost to the Undertaker.

In the recent game between the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays too, the Yankees failed to live up to their legacy and history as one of the top MLB teams and lost 1-5 to the Rays.

Jared Carrabis posted on his official Twitter page about his take on the series-opener game between the Yankees and the Rays.

“Watching the Yankees play baseball in 2023 is like watching that Undertaker vs. Goldberg match. Gotta respect the legacy and the history, but goddamn is it sad to watch.” – Jared Carrabis wrote in the post.

Who will restore the legacy of the New York Yankees?

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees warms up before the start of the Yankees and Baltimore Orioles game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 28, 2023, in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

When it comes to restoring the legacy of the team, only one name pops up in everyone’s mind – Aaron Judge.

As luck would have it, Judge missed 42 games before he finally made his way back to the mound on Friday during the three-day series against the Baltimore Orioles.

He was put on the injured list due to a fractured ligament in his right toe.

After playing two games against the Orioles, he was put on rest on Sunday before he came back to play on Monday night in the match against the Tampa Bay Rays. Aaron Judge walked three times and the New York Yankees were held to three hits.

Currently, the Yankees ace is unable to perform at his best due to the injury. However, he is the only player on the team currently, who can restore its legacy and can lead it to the playoffs.