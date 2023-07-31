New York Yankees: MLB Insider reveals team could use a unique strategy in this year's trade deadline

The New York Yankees are expected to make their move in the market with the August 1 trade deadline fast approaching.

The Yankees have witnessed several potential targets move elsewhere in the last week or so, with the club struggling to establish their identity in the American League East.

However, MLB Network insider Joel Sherman feels that the franchise could be busy in the market in the forthcoming hours. In an article for the New York Post, Sherman shed light on the possible strategy of finding a middle ground in the market:

"I could see after all of their years together, [owner Hal] Steinbrenner and [general manager Brian] Cashman agreeing to find a middle ground. I think they will take a different path from 2013 and 2016. A little selling. A little buying with more than 2023 in mind ..."

The New York Yankees have struggled offensively this season, especially after the absence of reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge due to a toe injury.

Although Judge is back, he is nowhere near his 100 percent and Aaron Boone's team might look to strengthen that aspect in the coming hours.

San Diego Padres' Juan Soto emerged as one of the possible candidates for New York a few days ago, with the Los Angeles Angels deciding to hold onto to Shohei Ohtani. Soto fits the bill to be one of the starters at the AL East strugglers, but there have been no concrete talks between the two clubs so far.

Cody Bellinger of the Chicago Cubs was also a viable option before the Cubs decided to keep hold of the all-around talent.

Injuries have plagued the New York Yankees this season

While the New York Yankees have dropped off massively from last season, injuries haven't helped their cause. Apart from Judge, Nestor Cortes and Jonathan Loáisiga have also missed games due to their respective injuries.

Boone refrained from revealing the franchise's plan ahead of the MLB trade deadline, adding that the return of Cortes and Loáisiga will feel like new additions for the Yankees. He spoke to reporters on Sunday:

“I think in our case, where you are getting Judge, Nestor, and Loáisiga, those are pretty big pieces to get back. So we’re excited about that. But at the same time, in Nestor’s case and even Los’ case, that’s still days ahead."

A 9-3 loss against the Baltimore Orioles in the rubber game of the series on Sunday further compounded the woes for the New York Yankees.