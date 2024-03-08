New York Yankees news: Former Dodgers IF reportedly turned down backup role in favor of Rays move

The New York Yankees offered quite some players to join the club for the upcoming season, and a few had turned them down. Blake Snell was one on the list that declined the offer. Joining Snell was Amed Rosario, who reportedly turned down the option.

The franchise offered Rosario $4 million to be their backup infielder. However, the 28-year-old opted for a $1.5 million deal from Tampa Bay, and believes that he would get more playing time with the franchise.

The former Dodgers infielder was not keen on the money as he wanted more time at the plate. Wander Franco is currently out of the lineup, which gives more room and playtime as a shortstop with Tampa Bay.

The Yankees have that position filled with Anthony Volpe, leaving Rosario as a backup only when necessary. From the plate, the Bronx Bombers have their starting rotation loaded. It made sense for Rosario to decline the Yankees' offer.

Oswald Peraza leaves Yankees infield backup in dilemma

The Yankees need a backup for their infield spot now that Oswald Peraza is sidelined due to injury. Peraza struggled with shoulder tightness, which prevented him from performing at his best.

The 23-year-old was forced to stay out of spring training as he reported discomfort. The shortstop will need to undergo an MRI scan and hope to turn things around soon. The Yankees will need to find a replacement for their backup before they enter the regular season.

After Rosario turned down the offer, the doors might be open for Oswaldo Cabrera as their backup infielder. Peraza's setbacks have diminished his chances for opening day. The Yanks will need to call in Cabrera to be on the safe side.

Volpe appeared in 150-plus games last season, but the franchise will try to reduce that number, giving him enough days to rest. Aaron Boone and his squad have their batting and pitching lineup intact, but they still need to make a few adjustments before the MLB regular season.

The team will need to avoid injuries, especially infielders. Volpe must stay healthy, and Cabrera must be able to pick up the pace to provide the right support when required.

