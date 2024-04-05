New York Yankees News: Solar eclipse forces team to reschedule game against Miami Marlins, new timings announced

Monday's game between the New York Yankees and the Miami Marlins at the Yankee Stadium has now been pushed back owing to solar eclipse.

Initially slated to begin at 2:05 p.m. local, the club informed about the update after "reconsidering the challenges of playing through Monday's solar eclipse, including potential in-game delays." The new start time has now been pushed back to 6:05 pm.

For fans, the gates of the stadium will open at 3 pm. Moreover, the Yankees will be providing free special Yankees solar eclipse t-shirts to the first 15,000 guests. According to CBS News, the eclipse will be at its peak around 3:25 pm in New York City.

Owing to this, the Yankees have asked fans to protect their eyes from directly looking into the sky without proper glasses. People who still want to enjoy the eclipse can use eclipse glasses available across the state.

Yankees off to a 6-1 start, tops their best in last five seasons

In their bid to end their World Series drought since 2009, the Yankees off to a flying start. They swept the Astros in the opening four game series at Minute Maid Park, followed by their Chase Field series where they overpowered the Diamondbacks 2-1 in three game series.

This comes despite lingering injury concerns with their starting ace Gerrit Cole out for at least a month.

The Yankees (6-1) won their first five away games for the first time since 1942. They also matched their second-best start in the club's history, with the previous best coming nearly a century ago (1933).

“We can play with the record and everything,’’ Juan Soto said, “but after this huge start, it’s good for the confidence going back to New York.’’

According to USA Today, the Yankees had more men on bases than any other AL team.

Interestingly, some big names have yet to come to party. Captain Aaron Judge is only hitting .179, designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton is hitting .150, first baseman Anthony Rizzo is hitting .222 and even Alex Verdugo is hitting subpar (.160).

However, their bench depth and collective effort from rest of the numbers have helped them reach their best start in years.

