New York Yankees Roster 2023: Breaking down the formidable Bronx Bombers

The New York Yankees hold some of the most talented players in the world. The team tops off the MLB payroll numbers in 2023, and they have the skills to show for it.

Although the team had a disappointing 2022 campaign, exiting the ALCS after falling to the Houston Astros, the team undoubtedly has the skill to go all the way. Today, we are going to explore the 2023 Yankees roster.

The jewel in the Yankees' crown is outfielder Aaron Judge. If you haven't heard, Judge set the widely-accepted AL record in 2022 after launching 62 home runs, surpassing the record of 61 set by Roger Maris in 1961.

New York Yankees @Yankees The Yankees have named Aaron Judge the 16th Captain in franchise history. The Yankees have named Aaron Judge the 16th Captain in franchise history. https://t.co/F8uwyIOF3k

"The Yankees have named Aaron Judge the 16th Captain in franchise history." - New York Yankees

After a phenomenal season, Aaron Judge was named the AL MVP. He was also re-signed to a $360 million deal over nine seasons with the Yankees. Joining Judge in the outfield is Giancarlo Stanton. Stanton's 31 home runs and 78 RBIs in 2022 made him a potent early-order bat.

The addition of local boy Harrison Bader to the outfield was also huge for the New York Yankees. Bader came to the Yankees late in the season and was a sparkplug in the postseason, hitting five home runs and six RBIs in nine games in the 2022 postseason.

The Yankees have all the bases covered in the infield. The combination of Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa at third base and shortstop, respectively, proved better than most expected. The two players came to the Yankees from the Minnesota Twins last season and combined for over 100 RBIs.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks NESTOR CORTES WITH A GREAT PLAY TO GET HIM OUT OF THE 4TH! NESTOR CORTES WITH A GREAT PLAY TO GET HIM OUT OF THE 4TH! https://t.co/0d55V4SkiD

"NESTOR CORTES WITH A GREAT PLAY TO GET HIM OUT OF THE 4TH!" - Talkin Yanks

Some of the rawest skills on the New York Yankees roster are distilled in their pitching. The team had a cumulative ERA of 3.30 in 2022, which was second in the AL. Starters Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes led the way. Cole made a league-best 33 starts, while Cortes posted a career-high ERA of 2.44 in 28 starts and was named an All-Star for the first time.

The New York Yankees are favorites for 2023

The New York Yankees are the best team in their division. While other teams like the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles are in the midst of a rebuild, the Yankees are ready to win now. Watch out for this team to seriously contend for their 28th franchise World Series in 2022.

Poll : 0 votes