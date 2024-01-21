New York Yankees Rumors: 3 relievers on club's radar after failing to land Josh Hader or Robert Stephenson, per report

New York Yankees continue their search for a reliever to bolster their bullpen. After missing out on Josh Hader and Robert Stephenson, they are reportedly exploring three other free agent options. Latest reports suggest the Yankees are looking at free agent relievers Hector Neris, Wandy Peralta and Keynan Middleton to add to their bullpen requirements. All three pitchers have plenty of major league experience and represent good value for the role that the Yankees are looking to fill.

The New York Yankees recently completed a deal with Marcus Stroman, signing the starting pitcher on a two-year, $37 million contract and are now looking to bolster their bullpen ahead of Spring Training. While they were previously tied to Josh Hader and Robert Stephenson, both have been picked off the market, leaving the Yankees to explore new options.

Veteran reliever Hector Neris presents a good option. He is a former World Series winner who posted a 1.71 ERA and a 1.05 WHIP over 71 appearances with the Houston Astros last year.

Wandy Peralta is another option and is well-known to the Yankees, having spent the past three seasons with them. Last year, he recorded a 2.83 ERA across 54 innings in 63 appearances from the bullpen.

Finally, their third option is Keynan Middleton, who spent the second half of last season with the New York side after being acquired from the Chicago White Sox and then entering free agency at the end of the year.

Blake Snell reportedly turned down latest offer from the New York Yankees

Two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell remains one of the top free agents in the MLB market. However, MLB insider Mark Feinsand reports that only the New York Yankees have made an offer to him.

According to Feinsand, the Yankees made a six-year, $150 million offer to Snell which the former Padres star turned down. However, both the Los Angeles Angels and the San Francisco Giants also remain interested in the ace.

