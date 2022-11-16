New York Yankees Rumors: Club pursuing All-Star Carlos Correa in free agency after passing on him last season

We are witnessing the deja vu of last season, with Carlos Correa once again being one of the top free agents that teams are now after. This time, it looks as though the New York Yankees may be the top contender for the star shortstop.

Drafted first overall in 2012 by the Houston Astros, Correa made his MLB debut with the team in 2015. His 22 home runs and 68 RBIs that season were enough to win him the AL Rookie of the Year Award.

Correa played five more very successful seasons for the Houston Astros. He was an integral part of their 2017 World Series victory. Finishing 2017 with a batting average of .315 to accompany his career-best home run number of 24, he earned his first All-Star designation.

Many thought he would stay with the Astros for a very long time, given the success that he enjoyed with the team at such a young age. That is why it was such a massive surprise when Carlos Correa decided not to re-sign with the Astros in 2021, deciding instead to enter the free agency market.

Sam @yankees49ersfan If the Yankees resign Aaron Judge and sign Correa or Trea Turner I will be voting for Trump If the Yankees resign Aaron Judge and sign Correa or Trea Turner I will be voting for Trump

"If the Yankees resign Aaron Judge and sign Correa or Trea Turner I will be voting for Trump" - Sam

Many teams expressed interest in snatching up the premier shortstop throughout the 2021-2022 offseason. Eventually, the Minnesota Twins emerged as victorious. The team penned a deal with Correa that would see him pocket $105.3 million over three seasons with the Twins.

The Twins, energized from their 2020 AL Central title, thought that Correa might be the X-factor in getting them back in the postseason. Despite leading their division for most of the early part of the season, they were eventually overtaken by the Cleveland Guardians. The Twins finished the season third in their division, 14 games behind the Guardians.

In November 2022, Correa opted out of the last two years of his contract, making him a free agent again for the second time in as many seasons. Among the teams interested in Carlos Correa last season were the New York Yankees, although the team ultimately passed on him.

LionInTexas @LionInTexas10 Chow 🥷 @AlmightyObj @LionInTexas10 Aight now tell me info about Correa and the Yankees @LionInTexas10 Aight now tell me info about Correa and the Yankees I’ll say that it’s highly unlikely that Carlos Correa becomes a New York Yankee. The Yankees have checked in with him, as they have with all the big free agents, but they’re not going to go over $200 million for anyone not named Aaron Judge. twitter.com/almightyobj/st… I’ll say that it’s highly unlikely that Carlos Correa becomes a New York Yankee. The Yankees have checked in with him, as they have with all the big free agents, but they’re not going to go over $200 million for anyone not named Aaron Judge. twitter.com/almightyobj/st…

"I’ll say that it’s highly unlikely that Carlos Correa becomes a New York Yankee. The Yankees have checked in with him, as they have with all the big free agents, but they’re not going to go over $200 million for anyone not named Aaron Judge." - LioninTexas

However, it seems that the Bronx Bombers may be interested in him this year. Reports indicate that the Yankees have checked in on Carlos Correa. However, the team may not have the appetite to sign him to the $200+ million contract that he probably wants.

Carlos Correa is one name in a skilled class of free agent shortstops

Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson, Xander Bogaerts and Trea Turner are all big-name shortstops on the free market now. This means that the market is slightly oversaturated and teams may have more leverage. Wherever Correa ends up, it is likely that he will want a big, juicy contract.

Poll : 0 votes