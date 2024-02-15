New York Yankees Rumors: Club 'still looking ' to add another pitcher after acquiring Lou Trivino, per insider 

The New York Yankees are not done fortifying their pitching staff, despite acquiring right-hander Lou Trivino. In a recent discussion on "Baseball Night in New York", insiders Sal Licata and Andy Martino delved into the Yankees’ pitching situation. Martino, revealed that the Yankees are still actively seeking another high-leverage arm for their bullpen, feeling that there’s a need for additional depth.

The signing of Lou Trivino adds and experienced arm to the Yankees' bullpen, but questions linger about when he will be ready to pitch after undergoing elbow surgery and missing the entire 2023 season. Trivino had a strong 2022 season with the Yankees, posting a 1.66 ERA in 25 relief appearances. However, his subsequent struggles with the Oakland Athletics in the same year raised concerns:

"They’re still looking for relievers [...] The offseason is still going on right now, so there’s still a lot of free agency out there," Andy Martino said.

Martino mentioned the Yankees' earlier aspirations to sign Yamamoto and Snell, ultimately securing Marcus Stroman on a discount. Despite Stroman’s health concerns from the previous year, the Yankees are optimistic about his potential impact.

New York Yankees pitching staff is still in need of some additions

The team acknowledges that their pitching staff needs some refining, and they are actively exploring options in the ongoing offseason, which has extended longer than usual due to the abundance of available free agents. While the New York Yankees are making moves, they continue to assess and address their pitching needs as they prepare for the upcoming season.

The Yankees recently acquired Marcus Stroman to bolster their starting rotation for the 2024 season.

The recent addition of Trivino, with a one-year contract and a club option for 2025, signals the Yankees’ commitment to bolstering their bullpen. However, the search for additional pitching talent suggests that the Yankees are leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit of a well-rounded and formidable pitching staff for the 2024 MLB season.

