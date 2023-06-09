On Thursday, New York Yankees star Nestor Cortes' fiance Alondra Esteras Russy's intriguing Instagram share had MLB Fans buzzing about an impending wedding.

Russy posted a selfie and geo-tagged the location at Injx by Nat Aesthetics, a natural features enhancement clinic situated in Cranford, NJ, and dropped a big hint about "getting ready for the wedding."

"When I say I'm getting ready for the wedding, I'm," Alondra captioned the social-media story dropping clues about upcoming nuptials.

Nestor Cortes' fiancee's Instagram update.

Although there is no official confirmation of the wedding yet, her social media post drove the New York Yankees star's fans into a frenzy. Many speculated that Russy could be all set to marry Cortes, and the visit to the features enhancement clinic was part of the wedding preparations.

Nestor and Alondra are seeing each other since 2015. In November 2022, the pair celebrated their seven-year anniversary.

"HAPPY 7 YEAR ANNIVERSARY 💕Happy and Grateful to have you my life. 🦃🍁," Alondra captioned the post.

Nestor Cortes proposed to his long-time girlfriend in 2022

Nestor with his fiancee, Alondra.

Last year following Nestor Cortes' first MLB All-Star Game, the New York Yankees pitcher proposed to his girlfriend in a memorable move. Taking to Instagram, Cortes broke the epic news with his fans and followers, saying:

“All Star week made 2 of my dreams come true,” Cortes wrote. “Pitch in a all star game. And propose to my bestfriend. With my parents along my side. I had to make us official.

He continued:

"Through ups and downs we manage to keep each other happy. I thank you for being by my side for every struggle I’ve had but also all the success. I hope there is more to come for both of us. I love you very much!"

Russy followed up Cortes' post up with a picture of herself wearing the engagement right.

She captioned the post: "And... Of course I said YES!"

Last year, Cortes and Russy were at the MLB All-Star Game's Red Carpet Show together.

