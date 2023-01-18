New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge pulled off a Derek Jeter-esque gesture to encourage the next generation, saying the sky is the limit.

In a clip posted by YES Network on Twitter, Aaron motivated the kids by mentioning how they can accomplish anything with proper hard work, perseverance, and dedication.

"My message to kids is pretty simple. Nothing is out of reach. You can be the next Aaron Judge. Lot of kids can do that. You can be the best teach, the best engineer. Anything is possible if you put in the hard work. You can accomplish anything."

Like Yankees legend and HOFer Derek Jeter, Aaron is also a believer of sheer hard work and discipline. Plus, Aaron and Derek both actively avoid the spotlight and keep their private lives a secret, which is another commonality between them.

No wonder Judge and Jeter are often on the brink of comparisons from the MLB world.

Aaron Judge scoffed at the Derek Jeter comparisons

Aaron with Derek Jeter at new York Yankees Press Conference

Since making his MLB debut with the New York Yankees, Aaron Judge has consistently demonstrated his talent. Judge's 2022 campaign was legendary as he broke Roger Maris' American League single-season home run record and won the American League MVP.

Despite proving his worth, Aaron has always been compared to Derek Jeter on many levels.

Aaron Judge took this up in his interview with TIME magazine in December 2022, explaining:

" I’m always confused when people are like, ‘Oh, you’re like Jeter, you’re like this guy.' I try not to be. I just try to be who I am”.

Derek Jeter also had a say in the close comparisons with Judge. The HOFer gave a clever response, saying that he feels nobody can fake a personality because time will ultimately expose the person.

Recently, Aaron agreed to a $90-million, nine-year extension with the Yankees before the year's end. In addition, the team appointed him the 16th captain, filling a void left by Derek Jeter since his MLB departure in 2014.

