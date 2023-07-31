New York Yankees Trade Deadline Rumors: 3 Underrated Gems to target before August 1

Things are not looking good for the New York Yankees. With a record of 55-50, Aaron Boone's team finds themselves placed last in the AL East as the Aug. 1 trade deadline looms large.

Internally, the team has had time to determine its priorities, not just for 2023, but beyond. Now, it is time to make the corresponding moves.

While most trade subjects have already been spoken for, there are still a few underrated gems that the New York Yankees could pursue. Let's take a look at some hidden gems that still exist for GM Brian Cashman's taking.

3 players for the New York Yankees to target before deadline closes

3. Yasmani Grandal

Earlier this summer, the New York Yankees announced that 2022 Gold Glove catcher Jose Trevino will undergo seson-ending surgery. While backup catcher Kyle Higashioka has done what he can, he is nothing notable. With Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal, the Bombers will be able to put their doubts at the position on the long finger.

Grandal, a two-time All-Star, will see his four-year, $73 million deal expire after this season, and with the Sox looking likely to assign full-time duties to Seby Zavala, the New York Yankees might be able to execute a steal here.

"The #WhiteSox will “give away” C Yasmani Grandal, per @BNightengale. Grandal, 34, is in the final year of a four-year, $73 million contract." - MLB Deadline News

2. Chas McCormick, Houston Astros

While the Houston Astros are certainly still very much in the postseason, outfielder Chas McCormick may not have as big of a role to play as many think. The 28-year-old has hit .285/.372/.526 this season with 13 home runs and 44 RBIs.

While he may not be a long-term solution for the Yankees, their outfield has suffered enough this season. If the New York Yankees still think they have a shot at the playoffs, then McCormick is the kind of addition that they should be looking to add to their snake-bitten outfield.

1. Jeimer Candelario, Washington Nationals

Unsurprisingly, the Washington Nationals will probably offload some of their top talent this deadline. In third baseman Jeimer Candelario, the Yankees have the chance to get started on fixing some long-term problems.

"Jaimer Candelario drills one up the middle to tie this one up." - Quinn Riley

A former AL doubles leader, the 29-year-old New York native will see his one-year, $5 million deal expire at the end of the year. A competent third baseman, Candelario has hit .258/.342/.481 with 16 home runs and 53 RBIs this year.

The Yankees, likely to lose injured vet Josh Donaldson at third base forever, should pay close attention to Candelario. He may not be a permanent New York Yankees third baseman, but he is better than what they have at the moment.