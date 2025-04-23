New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians Game 3 Player Stats and Box Scores for April 23

The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians are playing the series finale of a three-game series. Cleveland has won the first two games of this series, and New York is looking to bounce back in a big way.

Ad

Aaron Judge and the Yankees wasted little time in scoring four runs through the first two innings of this game.

New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians Box Score

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Final Yankees 2 2 0 0 Guardians 1 0 0 0

Ad

Trending

New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians: Player Stats

New York Yankees

Batters - NYY AB R H RBI BB K AVG OPS Rice1B 2 2 1 1 1 1 0.292 1.011 JudgeRF 2 1 2 1 1 0 0.424 1.273 BellingerCF 2 0 0 0 1 0 0.169 0.516 GoldschmidtDH 3 0 2 2 0 1 0.38 0.909 Chisholm Jr.2B 2 0 0 0 1 2 0.156 0.678 VolpeSS 2 0 0 0 0 2 0.205 0.702 Wells, AC 2 0 0 0 0 1 0.174 0.659 DomínguezLF 1 1 0 0 1 0 0.216 0.675 Cabrera, O3B 2 0 0 0 0 0 0.271 0.677 Totals 18 4 5 4 5 7

Ad

Pitchers - NYY IP H R ER BB K HR ERA Rodon 4 3 1 0 2 6 0 3.82 Totals 4 3 1 0 2 6 0

Ad

Cleveland Guardians

Batters - CLE AB R H RBI BB K AVG OPS KwanLF 2 0 0 0 0 0 0.333 0.887 Arias, G2B 2 1 1 0 0 0 0.278 0.829 Ramírez, JoDH 1 0 1 0 1 0 0.272 0.843 Santana1B 2 0 0 0 0 0 0.209 0.574 Wilson, W3B 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 Martínez, ACF 2 0 1 0 0 1 0.368 0.859 NoelRF 2 0 0 0 0 2 0.171 0.4 HedgesC 1 0 0 0 1 1 0.15 0.796 RocchioSS 1 0 0 0 0 1 0.233 0.581 Totals 15 1 3 0 2 6

Pitchers - CLE IP H R ER BB K HR ERA Ortiz, L.L. 4.1 5 4 4 5 8 0 5.96 Cantillo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.54 Totals 4.1 5 4 4 5 8 0

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ryan Burks Ryan Burks is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience in the field, writing for publications such as Knup Sports. Ryan graduated from Elmhurst College in 2009 with a degree in Communications.



Ryan is a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoys their storied history and traditions. His favorite sporting moment was when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, breaking a championship drought that dated back to 1908.



His favorite player was Ken Griffey Jr., as Ryan grew up during his prime and he was the coolest player in league history. Greg Maddux also deserves a mention, as he was truly amazing on the mound.



When not working or watching sports, Ryan coaches basketball and baseball, loves fishing, and spends time with his family. Know More