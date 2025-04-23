New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians Game 3 Player Stats and Box Scores for April 23
The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians are playing the series finale of a three-game series. Cleveland has won the first two games of this series, and New York is looking to bounce back in a big way.
Aaron Judge and the Yankees wasted little time in scoring four runs through the first two innings of this game.
New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians Box Score
New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians: Player Stats
New York Yankees
Batters - NYY
AB
R
H
RBI
BB
K
AVG
OPS
Rice1B
2
2
1
1
1
1
0.292
1.011
JudgeRF
2
1
2
1
1
0
0.424
1.273
BellingerCF
2
0
0
0
1
0
0.169
0.516
GoldschmidtDH
3
0
2
2
0
1
0.38
0.909
Chisholm Jr.2B
2
0
0
0
1
2
0.156
0.678
VolpeSS
2
0
0
0
0
2
0.205
0.702
Wells, AC
2
0
0
0
0
1
0.174
0.659
DomínguezLF
1
1
0
0
1
0
0.216
0.675
Cabrera, O3B
2
0
0
0
0
0
0.271
0.677
Totals
18
4
5
4
5
7
Pitchers - NYY
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
HR
ERA
Rodon
4
3
1
0
2
6
0
3.82
Totals
4
3
1
0
2
6
0
Cleveland Guardians
Batters - CLE
AB
R
H
RBI
BB
K
AVG
OPS
KwanLF
2
0
0
0
0
0
0.333
0.887
Arias, G2B
2
1
1
0
0
0
0.278
0.829
Ramírez, JoDH
1
0
1
0
1
0
0.272
0.843
Santana1B
2
0
0
0
0
0
0.209
0.574
Wilson, W3B
2
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
Martínez, ACF
2
0
1
0
0
1
0.368
0.859
NoelRF
2
0
0
0
0
2
0.171
0.4
HedgesC
1
0
0
0
1
1
0.15
0.796
RocchioSS
1
0
0
0
0
1
0.233
0.581
Totals
15
1
3
0
2
6
Pitchers - CLE
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
HR
ERA
Ortiz, L.L.
4.1
5
4
4
5
8
0
5.96
Cantillo
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1.54
Totals
4.1
5
4
4
5
8
0
About the author
Ryan Burks
Ryan Burks is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience in the field, writing for publications such as Knup Sports. Ryan graduated from Elmhurst College in 2009 with a degree in Communications.
Ryan is a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoys their storied history and traditions. His favorite sporting moment was when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, breaking a championship drought that dated back to 1908.
His favorite player was Ken Griffey Jr., as Ryan grew up during his prime and he was the coolest player in league history. Greg Maddux also deserves a mention, as he was truly amazing on the mound.
When not working or watching sports, Ryan coaches basketball and baseball, loves fishing, and spends time with his family.