  • New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians Game 3 Player Stats and Box Scores for April 23

By Ryan Burks
Modified Apr 23, 2025 18:35 GMT
MLB: New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians - Source: Imagn
MLB: New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians - Source: Imagn

The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians are playing the series finale of a three-game series. Cleveland has won the first two games of this series, and New York is looking to bounce back in a big way.

Aaron Judge and the Yankees wasted little time in scoring four runs through the first two innings of this game.

New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians Box Score

Team123456789Final
Yankees2200
Guardians1000
New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians: Player Stats

New York Yankees

Batters - NYYABRHRBIBBKAVGOPS
Rice1B2211110.2921.011
JudgeRF2121100.4241.273
BellingerCF2000100.1690.516
GoldschmidtDH3022010.380.909
Chisholm Jr.2B2000120.1560.678
VolpeSS2000020.2050.702
Wells, AC2000010.1740.659
DomínguezLF1100100.2160.675
Cabrera, O3B2000000.2710.677
Totals1845457
Pitchers - NYYIPHRERBBKHRERA
Rodon43102603.82
Totals4310260
Cleveland Guardians

Batters - CLEABRHRBIBBKAVGOPS
KwanLF2000000.3330.887
Arias, G2B2110000.2780.829
Ramírez, JoDH1010100.2720.843
Santana1B2000000.2090.574
Wilson, W3B20000100
Martínez, ACF2010010.3680.859
NoelRF2000020.1710.4
HedgesC1000110.150.796
RocchioSS1000010.2330.581
Totals1513026
Pitchers - CLEIPHRERBBKHRERA
Ortiz, L.L.4.15445805.96
Cantillo00000001.54
Totals4.1544580
About the author
Ryan Burks

Ryan Burks

Ryan Burks is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience in the field, writing for publications such as Knup Sports. Ryan graduated from Elmhurst College in 2009 with a degree in Communications.

Ryan is a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoys their storied history and traditions. His favorite sporting moment was when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, breaking a championship drought that dated back to 1908.

His favorite player was Ken Griffey Jr., as Ryan grew up during his prime and he was the coolest player in league history. Greg Maddux also deserves a mention, as he was truly amazing on the mound.

When not working or watching sports, Ryan coaches basketball and baseball, loves fishing, and spends time with his family.

