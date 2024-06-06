New York Yankees vs Minnesota Twins: In-Depth Analysis and Betting Predictions for June 6

On Thursday night, the Yankees will meet the Minnesota Twins for the sixth and final clash of the season between the pair of AL ballclubs. Still leading the AL East division by a comfortable margin, manager Aaron Boone's club will hope to complete the sweep, both of this three-game set, as well as the season series.

Thursday's game is set to get underway from Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, with a slated first pitch at 7:05 pm ET. Weather conditions in the New York area are expected to have some scattered thunderstorms, but is also expected to clear up for game time. The temperature tonight should be around 77 degrees.

Pablo Lopez vs New York Yankees

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Right hander Pablo Lopez will be making the start for the Yankees. The Venezuelan takes a record of 5-5 and an ERA of 4.84 into this affair. On May 15, Lopez surrendered three runs over 6.1 innings against the New York Yankees. Over the course of his career, the 28 year-old has only faced the Yankees three times in his career, and owns a 0-2 record, a 2.95 ERA, and 14 strikeouts.

Trending

Marcus Stroman vs Minnesota Twins

Yankees ace Marcus Stroman is coming off of a seven-inning, two-run performance in his last start on May 31 against the San Francisco Giants. Now 5-2 with a 2.73 ERA on the season, Stroman is 2-4 with a 4.95 ERA across 7 career games against Minnesota.

Expand Tweet

"Marcus Stroman begged to become a Yankee. He finally became one and is pitching accordingly." - Jordan 21

Yankees vs Twins Head-to-Head

In their last series in mid-May, the Yankees crushed the Twins, outscoring Minnesota 14-1 with two shutout games in a three-game sweep at Target Field. Moreover, the Yankees have bested the Twins in the first two games of this series, and will be looking to win the season series 6-0. Since 2020, the Yankees are 18-7 against Minnesota.

Expand Tweet

"The Yankees have the Twins' number" - DraftKings

New York Yankees vs Minnesota Twins Betting Odds and Analysis

Moneyline Odds:

• New York Yankees: -155

• Minnesota Twins: +130

The Yankees enter the game with a 44-19 record, which puts them at the top of the entire American League. Compared to the Twins and their 33-28 record, the Yankees are unsurprisingly favored to emerge with yet another victory on Thursday night.

Over/Under (Total Runs):

• Over 8.5: -110

• Under 8.5: -110

Over their last three games, the Yankees have averaged seven runs scored, placing them atop all of MLB over that period of time. While the Twins are not exactly up to that level, they rank in the top ten in runs scored on the road. As such, the odds are even to have at least 8.5 runners cross the plate in this affair.

Twins Team Total Runs:

• Over 3.5: -120

• Under 3.5: -110

Although the Twins have scored an average of 4.36 runs per game this season, Twins hitters have struggled mightily against the Yankees. Through 45 innings against the Bronx Bombers, Minnesota has managed just seven runs. This is reflected in the odds, which favor the Twins to score fewer than 3.5 runs.

Yankees Team Total Runs:

• Over 4.5: -105

• Under 4.5: -125

As stated, the Yankees are one of the most offensively high-producing teams in the league. Only Cleveland and the Baltimore Orioles have scored more runs per game in the American League. Bookmakers expect more than 4.5 runs off of Yankees bats on Thursday.

Total Hits in game:

• Over 16.5: -105

• Under 16.5: -125

The Yankees' 537 total hits are second only to the Houston Astros in the American League. Conversely, the Minnesota Twins' 460 hits ranks them 27th out of 30 teams in the category. As such, bookmakers have set marginally better odds of the game featuring fewer than 16.5 runs.

Expand Tweet

"Anthony Volpe now has six triples this season! This kid has WHEELS" - FireSide Yankees

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback