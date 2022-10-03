"Will NOT cut away from [Football] to show chicken pitchers throw 4 balls nowhere near the plate" - NFL host mocks MLB pitchers while confirming Aaron Judge cut-ins won't appear during live games

NFL RedZone host Scott Hanson took a swipe at MLB pitchers, saying that there won't be any Aaron Judge cut-ins during live matches.

Hanson was replying to a comment inquiring if Aaron Judge's record-breaking 62nd homer would be telecast during a live NFL game. He said:

"Confirmed. Will NOT cut away from the [Football] to show chicken pitchers throw 4 balls nowhere near the plate."

ESPN decided to cut into college football games during the Yankees' 3-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles because of the possibility of history being made by Judge. However, now Hanson has now confirmed that Redzone will not feature any cut-ins when Judge faces the Texas Rangers on Monday. The show is known for telecasting cut-ins in other sports, but it looks like that pattern will not continue henceforth.

Aaron Judge remains at 61 after a disappointing game against the Orioles

Judge tied Roger Maris' record while playing against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Park on September 28. Maris' record was set back in 1961. Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa and Barry Bonds all surpassed the mark, but none of them featured in the American League.

The final regular-season game of the season at home didn't have a fairytale ending as Aaron Judge went 0-for-3 with a walk and three strikeouts. "All-Rise" cut a disappointing figure as he stated that it would have been nice to break the long-standing record at the Yankee Stadium. He said:

“It would [have been] nice to hit it at home and do something special like that for the home fans. But at the end of the day, I got a job to do. I got at-bats getting ready for the postseason. So it didn’t happen, but the season’s not over yet.” (via MLB.com)

The Yankees (97-61) will end the regular season with four games in three days against the Texas Rangers. This means that Judge will have four chances at glory, with Maris' record standing for over 60 years in the American League. Judge is also chasing other records in what has been a stellar season. He is leading in RBIs and home runs with an average of .315.

