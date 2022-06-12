NFL legend Peyton Manning turns up for Day 1 of the Knoxville Super Regional series, roots for Tennessee Volunteers Baseball

Peyton Manning, the Super Bowl champion and NFL icon, attended the baseball game between the University of Tennessee Volunteers Baseball and Notre Dame University Fighting Irish Baseball on Friday.

Yesterday's game kicked off the Knoxville Super Regional series. Winners from regional series battle against each other to advance to the College World Series.

"Peyton Manning out here supporting his Vols." - SEC Network

Former NFL great, Peyton Manning, attended the University of Tennessee in the 1990s and attended the game in support of his alma mater.

Fans on Twitter had one-sided reaction to seeing Peyton Manning at Tennessee Volunteers vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish baseball game

Fans flocked to Twitter to express their displeasure when the NFL star arrived for the Tennessee Volunteers vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish game. Wondering why? All thanks to "The Manning Curse," which is based on the assumption that Peyton Manning's presence in games, irrespective of any sport, leads to loss.

It all started when reputed NFL players appeared on "Manningcast," a live TV broadcast hosted by Peyton Manning and Eli Manning during the 2021 NFL Season, and lost their proceeding games.

"The Manning Curse: Players are 0-6 after appearing on the ManningCast this season. Kelce on Week 1, lost Week 2. Russ on Week 1, lost Week 2. Gronk on Week 2, lost Week 3. Stafford on Week 3, lost Week 4. Brady on Week 7, lost Week 8. Josh Allen on Week 8, lost Week 9." - StatMuse

Check out the hilarious fan reactions on Twitter.

Tanner Mullins claims he isn't superstitious, but the fact that the presence of Peyton Manning leads to a loss in every game regardless of any sport makes him a bit squeamish.

Peyton Manning should be banned from all UT athletic events, according to Easton Cline.

Jordan Moore said that he knew that Tennessee Volunteers would lose as soon as he saw the news of Peyton Manning rooting for the team.

A Twitter user with the username W posted about not letting Peyton Manning attend a big game ever.

Justin Combs urged someone to take a stand and remind Peyton not to attend another UT athletic event ever again in the kindest way possible.

Kevin suggested that Peyton be removed off-campus in a courteous manner. He believes the baseball club is about to be hit by The Manning Curse.

Another Twitter user stated that he loves Peyton more than life itself and would give his life for him but asked someone to inform Manning that every time he comes around, teams lose.

Draymond said he adores Peyton and would love to name his kid after him, but Manning should refrain from attending major games.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish Baseball defeated the Tennessee Volunteers Baseball by a score of 5-0 on Friday. Was it The Manning Curse?

